The Goods Gift Guide

Funky
Offbeat, smile-inducing designs for the home
“ANDI Red” wallpaper, sarahrowland.com, $9.95 per square foot on Perfect Paper; Windy O’Connor square acrylic face tray, Fraîche, $195; “Ceramic Meltdown” handmade mugs, ICA Cafe, $50 each; yellow ’70s candle, Our Life by Stella’s, $165; oval “Mini Eye” candle, Our Life by Stella’s, $66; vintage oversized plaid THROW, Atomic Kitty Antiques at Modern 804, $125; Wendy Umanoff Mod Flower handcrafted table light, umanoffdesign.com, $199; blue watertight vessel by artists Cullan Kerner and Matt Antes, Alma’s, $225
Old-school
Embracing traditional in new ways
“Myrtle Damask” Celadon Fabric, designersguild.com; green Chinoiserie acrylic tray with brass handles, reprotiqueart.com, $365; pair of antique Chinese ceramic Foo Dogs, Justin Westbrook Antiques, $975; oyster wood pattern trinket bowl, reprotiqueart.com, $165; Richard Ginori “Oriente Italiano” in azalea pink sugar bowl, $505, and creamer, $385, FraÎche; Mad et Lan handmade scented candle, Rivera, $130; antique Chinese blue and white Lidded Bowl with Christie’s provenance, Justin Westbrook Antiques, $525; “Bunny Mellon Style,” Fountain Bookstore Inc., $60; White Leopard Walking Ice Bucket, Dana Gibson, $180
Worldly Treasures
Enchanting objects with ties to ancient civilizations and artisans around the globe
Crimson blossom tablecloth, 55-inch square, Fraîche, $68; Moroccan gilt tea glasses, Fraîche, $70 set of six; vintage inlaid wood plant stand from India, Home Lab at Modern 804, $89; pillar candleholders with resin inlay from India, 5th & Main, $28 each; vintage natural woven round floor mat, Atomic Kitty at Modern 804, $46; covered baking dish hand-built by Al Pellenberg, Accoutre, $135; patchwork table runner handcrafted in Niger, gracist.com, $225; traditional Mayan woven baskets, Rivera, $45 each; Moroccan leather house slippers, 5th & Main, $35