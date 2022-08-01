The Details

Chic, worry-free outdoor dining essentials

Del Sol melamine dinner plates set of four, $45, Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com

Blue and red floral coated organic-cotton sustainable food storage, three-pack by Bee’s Wrap, $20, Ladles & Linens, ladlesandlinens.com

Light woven utensil caddy, $50, at Williams Sonoma, williams-sonoma.com

Blue Le Cluny cotton napkins, set of four, $36, Creme de la Creme, shopcremedelacreme.com

JuLiska le panier acrylic tumblers, stemless wine, $18, large, $20, and small, $14, FraÎche, fraichehome.com

JuLiska le panier acrylic tumblers, stemless wine, $18, large, $20, and small, $14, FraÎche, fraichehome.com

JuLiska le panier acrylic tumblers, stemless wine, $18, large, $20, and small, $14, FraÎche, fraichehome.com

Handmade teak bistro flatware by Sabre France, $4 apiece, Creme de la Creme, shopcremedelacreme.com

Blue corn quilted padded placemat, set of two by Royal Jelly Harlem, $60, The VMFA Shop, vmfashop.com

