Steady Sidekicks

O humble and often forgotten accent table, your diminutive surfaces provide the perfect place to perch a drink, rest a book or place a plant. Available in virtually endless combinations of material and design, they're the perfect accents for any space

“Stool Table,” Flitch Furniture, flitchfurniture.com, $210

Norris drinking table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $515

Vintage two-tier accent table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $280

Vintage bar cart table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $225

Cass side table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $918

Spalted maple drink table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $800

Nelson Seashell side table, Sallie Plumley, sallieplumleystudio.com, $1,350

Book-matched maple side table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $1,000

Ceramic end table, Mattie Hinkley, mattiehinkley.com, $950

The Inspiration: Little helpers 

In Three Words: Not for dining    

Notes: Taller than a coffee table, with a smaller surface, these pieces were often referred to as cigarette tables or drink tables in days gone by.

