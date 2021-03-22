Steady Sidekicks

1 of 9
“Stool Table,” Flitch Furniture, flitchfurniture.com, $210
Norris drinking table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $515
Vintage two-tier accent table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $280
Vintage bar cart table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $225
Cass side table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $918
Spalted maple drink table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $800
Nelson Seashell side table, Sallie Plumley, sallieplumleystudio.com, $1,350
Book-matched maple side table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $1,000
Ceramic end table, Mattie Hinkley, mattiehinkley.com, $950
The Inspiration: Little helpers
In Three Words: Not for dining
Notes: Taller than a coffee table, with a smaller surface, these pieces were often referred to as cigarette tables or drink tables in days gone by.