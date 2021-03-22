Steady Sidekicks

× 1 of 9 Expand “Stool Table,” Flitch Furniture, flitchfurniture.com, $210 × 2 of 9 Expand Norris drinking table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $515 × 3 of 9 Expand Vintage two-tier accent table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $280 × 4 of 9 Expand Vintage bar cart table, 68 Home, 68homerva.com, $225 × 5 of 9 Expand Cass side table, Fraîche Home, fraichehome.net, $918 × 6 of 9 Expand Spalted maple drink table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $800 × 7 of 9 Expand Nelson Seashell side table, Sallie Plumley, sallieplumleystudio.com, $1,350 × 8 of 9 Expand Book-matched maple side table, Derek Drocy, drocywoodworks.com, $1,000 × 9 of 9 Expand Ceramic end table, Mattie Hinkley, mattiehinkley.com, $950 Prev Next

The Inspiration: Little helpers

In Three Words: Not for dining

Notes: Taller than a coffee table, with a smaller surface, these pieces were often referred to as cigarette tables or drink tables in days gone by.