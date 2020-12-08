× 1 of 3 Expand Artist Lori Mitchell and her folk art figurines × 2 of 3 Expand An assortment of Mitchell’s whimsical figurines for Christmas × 3 of 3 Expand A Tom on Gobbler figurine, part of a two-piece set, painted resin, 10 1/2 by 5 by 5 inches Prev Next

Name: Lori Mitchell

Business: Lori Mitchell Figurines

What she makes: Whimsical folk-art-style figurines inspired by the magic of childhood; quirky collectibles with skinny legs and striped stockings

Fun saying: “I just like to have fun [and put] something on the shelf that makes people smile when they walk by.”

Instagram: @loric.mitchell

How she got started: Lori Mitchell was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, where she started her business in 1998. She is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, where she was introduced to 3D sculpting and the wonders of claymation and studied with an instructor who was a master of Jim Henson’s puppetry technique. These influences sparked her love for simplicity and the wonder of childhood. The first piece she created was a Humpty Dumpty figurine. Mitchell moved to Richmond when her husband completed his orthodontic residency at the VCU School of Medicine.

What makes her work special: “I guess I’m all about mood,” Mitchell says. Quilting fabrics, old-timey illustrations, old movies and memories of the past are some of the things that inspire her work. She is known for whimsy, color and her skinny-legged people with striped stockings. "I always hope that people remember the innocence and wonder of childhood, the curiosity, the joy and the simplicity," says Mitchell, a mother of three.

Inspiration: Fresh out of school, at age 21, Mitchell’s major role models were her mother, an elementary school teacher, and Debbee Thibault, a folk artist who works primarily in papier-mache and blown glass. She participated in juried shows and spoke with store owners to learn the business process. Another artist referred her to Esc and Company, the distributor that now represents her collection.

Mitchell focuses on subject-based collections. She creates about 30 new designs each year that range in size from 5 to 13 inches tall and fall into seasonal and themed categories; “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Nutcracker,” Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and nursery rhymes are some of the most popular.

Where to find Lori Mitchell Collectibles: Lori Mitchell’s folk art figurines can be found at Janet Brown Interiors on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Tinker’s Gift Shop on Westwood Avenue and online retailers, or through the artist at LMitchellKelleher@gmail.com.