Patio Perfect

Created to take on the elements with exceptional good looks, these outdoor furnishings are guaranteed to kick your sunny-day, starry-night style up a notch. Practical, age-old materials, aluminum and teak take on a distinctly modern aesthetic in these dramatic new designs

(From left) Four Hands ivory teak stool, The Flourish Collective, theflourishcollective.shop, $399; Four Hands natural teak Malta outdoor chair, The Flourish Collective, $1,499 (Photo courtesy Four Hands)

Jensen outdoor nest lounge chair, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, from $1,775

DeCamp sectional ensemble, available in four different variations with matching chair and ottoman, McKinnon and Harris, mckinnonharris.com, from $17,850

Malibu barrel chair, Summer Classics, summerclassics.com, $2,050

Brown Jordan Walter Lamb aluminum rocking chair (buyers can customize frame finish and rope color), JoPa Company, jopa.com, $1,023

Hairy side table by Richmond furniture maker Mark Malecki, lovehouseny.com, $7,700

Jensen outdoor mix chaise (left or right), Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $3,470

Stanhope dining table with 45-inch round Adams big top, McKinnon and Harris, mckinnonharris.com, from $15,590

The Inspiration:  Eye-catching outdoor furnishings 

In Three Words:  Take yourself outside. 

Notes:  Thoughtfully crafted, outdoor-ready pieces designed to make your private outdoor sanctuary sing with style.