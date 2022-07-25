Patio Perfect

1 of 8
(From left) Four Hands ivory teak stool, The Flourish Collective, theflourishcollective.shop, $399; Four Hands natural teak Malta outdoor chair, The Flourish Collective, $1,499 (Photo courtesy Four Hands)
Jensen outdoor nest lounge chair, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, from $1,775
DeCamp sectional ensemble, available in four different variations with matching chair and ottoman, McKinnon and Harris, mckinnonharris.com, from $17,850
Malibu barrel chair, Summer Classics, summerclassics.com, $2,050
Brown Jordan Walter Lamb aluminum rocking chair (buyers can customize frame finish and rope color), JoPa Company, jopa.com, $1,023
Hairy side table by Richmond furniture maker Mark Malecki, lovehouseny.com, $7,700
Jensen outdoor mix chaise (left or right), Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $3,470
Stanhope dining table with 45-inch round Adams big top, McKinnon and Harris, mckinnonharris.com, from $15,590
The Inspiration: Eye-catching outdoor furnishings
In Three Words: Take yourself outside.
Notes: Thoughtfully crafted, outdoor-ready pieces designed to make your private outdoor sanctuary sing with style.