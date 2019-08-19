Painterly Pillows

Artistic expression shows its softer side as abstract designs migrate from a painter’s canvas to bold accent pillows. Whether created by an artist or just inspired by art, these easy accessories add flair to summer interiors.

by

The Inspiration: Bold brushstrokes  

In Three Words: Colorful, artistic and abstract 

Note: Who says art has to hang on your walls? Add an artistic accent to a chair or sofa with a painterly pillow.

×

1 of 10

departments_the_goods_NestChairRonda_HerringboneCoralCotton_hp0719.jpg

Sunbury linen pillow by Laura Park for Pine Cone Hill, Williams & Sherrill, $106

×

2 of 10

departments_the_goods_326A8997_hp0719.jpg

“To the Point,” spring flower pillow by Lacefield Designs, Beckon Home, $428 pair

×

3 of 10

departments_the_goods_041MAYellow_hp0719.jpg

Modern art in yellow pillow by Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $215

×

4 of 10

departments_the_goods_326A9008_hp0719.jpg

Signature Drizzle Multi pillow, Janet Brown Interiors, $192

×

5 of 10

departments_the_goods_hyb-5317113-collection-ink-abstract-pillow-cover-midnight-20x20-midnight-fa18-d1-002_1_hp0719.jpg

Ink abstract pillow cover, 20 by 20 inches, West Elm, $49

×

6 of 10

departments_the_goods_24-3_Amaranth_grande_hp0719.jpg

Blue Sapphire pillow cover by Lindsay Cowles, lindsaycowles.com, $248-$288

×

7 of 10

departments_the_goods_326A8994_hp0719.jpg

Mali pillow, Fraîche, $300

×

8 of 10

departments_the_goods_326A8993_hp0719.jpg

Delano pillow, Ruth & Ollie, $129

×

9 of 10

departments_the_goods_Screen-Shot-2019-05-22-at-11.05.35-AM_hp0719.jpg

Laurel Linen decorative pillow, Williams & Sherrill, $106

×

10 of 10

departments_the_goods_326A9005_hp0719.jpg

Reversible Colorful World pillow by Kristi Kohout, Gild and Ash, $248

Punch it up with bold botanicals.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

July-August 2019 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift