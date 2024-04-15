Musical Notes

× 1 of 3 Expand Karen Palmer amid her paintings and textiles at Crossroads Art Center × 2 of 3 Expand If you look closely, you can see Palmer’s guitar paintings in the repeat. × 3 of 3 Expand Palmer’s Fender Telecaster inspired the painting and textile patterns on the pillows. Prev Next

For creative minds, inspiration can come from anywhere. Ideas pop up, leading artists along unexpected paths with interesting intersections. For Karen Palmer, owner of Palmer K Designs, a trip to the 2012 Grammy Awards rekindled her love of music. She began painting music on canvas. Ultimately, she combined her love of textiles and connected the dots — music, paintings and fabric — to create something new.

“During the pandemic, I went all-in with my painting,” she says, combining her music and painting loves for the first time. “I painted my Martin guitar and then my [Fender] Telecaster. With my brushstrokes, I wanted to capture how an instrument sings its own song, how notes can be sharp and also long and flowy.”

Taking a first step toward sharing her work, she says, “Social media became a source for finding out about exhibition calls for entry, and I started submitting. I began to think about having an art business, but I didn’t know how or if I was capable. It’s been a massive learning curve in terms of the business side. I’ve made a ton of mistakes.”

Her shift to printing her painting designs on fabric was the result of a “long and roundabout journey,” says Palmer. “It wasn’t my intention to do a fabric line. During my solo exhibition at Artworks in January 2022, owner Glenda Kotchish suggested my art would be great for pattern-making.” Palmer took that idea and began extrapolating from her paintings to create a twist on her “instrumental” work.

Palmer put together a collection which debuted at the 2022 High Point Market in North Carolina where thousands of interior designers and retailers make their selections. Her unusual mix of music and color drew attention with their seemingly abstract patterns that reveal guitar references once closely examined. Sweeping strokes of blue and green are her favorites. “They are a place of peace to me, very calming. I also love jewel tones … they feel good.”

Since her launch at High Point, Palmer has participated in the 2023 Richmond Symphony Designer house and added her colorful printed pillows to her gallery at Crossroads Art Center. She has also produced notebooks, journals, blankets, totes, stationery, cards and tea towels. Her new fabric collection, released in January, features 40 patterns, including more geometrics and musical instrument details pulled from her paintings.

While growing her line is challenging and exciting, Palmer is happiest working on the early stages of designs. “I love creating the art and creating the pattern,” she says, “then seeing it come to life on fabric.”