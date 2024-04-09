Mod & Marvelous

MoMA Design Store-inspired finds in the River City

Eero Saarinen Womb chairs, Mid Century Morris, $8,000 pair, midcenturymorris.com

Verner Panton portable Flowerpot lamp, LaDiff, $315 to $450, ladiff.com

Studio Low baskets, set of two 3D-printed purple vessels, Field, $100, fieldfloraldesign.com

Quarry drink table, Curated Furnishings, $399, curatedfurnishings.com

Cloudnola glam gold alarm clock, VMFA Shop, $38, vmfashop.com

Veneto glassware Champagne, white and red wine, and martini glasses, Palette Home, $25 each, palettehome.co

Forman Function gumdrop vase, Alma’s, $80, almasrva.com

 Blue Skies Workroom screen-printed tea towel, Alma’s, $30, almasrva.com

Qeeboo rabbit lamp, LaDiff, $159 to $499, ladiff.com