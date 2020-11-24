Holiday Gift Guide

Gifts for the Entertainer

Merry and bright, just like the consummate host on your list. We’ve gone old school with crystal, paired with classic cranberry and gold.

× 1 of 5 Expand Brass deer, West Elm, westelm.com, $80-$90 × 2 of 5 Expand Perles dinnerware by L’Objet, Fraîche, fraichehome.net, $40-$310 × 3 of 5 Expand Waterford Lismore goblet, Hampton House, hamptonhousegifts.com, $75 × 4 of 5 Expand Gold punched tray, At Home, athome.com, $30 × 5 of 5 Expand Bella Grenade Tablecloth, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $265-$395 Prev Next

Gifts for the Chef

A pinch of this and a dash of that to create the perfect present for your culinary artist.

× 1 of 5 Expand Handmade pink bubbled platter #56, Molly Sanyour Ceramics, mollysanyourceramics.com, $78 × 2 of 5 Expand Copper bowl set, Ladles & Linens Kitchen Shoppe, ladlesandlinens.com, $49.95 × 3 of 5 Expand Stoneware onion keeper, Bridget Beari, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $61 × 4 of 5 Expand Frasier fir sink set, Tweed, tweedathome.com, $38 × 5 of 5 Expand Brass Greek salt mill, Our Life by Stellas, ourlifebystellas.com, $85 Prev Next

Gifts of Gadgetry

What to buy for the techie? Check them off your list, plug and play, batteries not included.

× 1 of 5 Expand Analog click clock, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $179 × 2 of 5 Expand Handmade Desk Buddy, Ashland-based Haven Electrical, instagram.com/havenelectrical, $250 × 3 of 5 Expand RVA phone case, RahrenaStudios on Etsy, etsy.com/shop/RahrenaStudios, $19 × 4 of 5 Expand The Cube handmade ash-and-aluminum speakers, Fern & Roby, fernandroby.com, $1,650 per pair × 5 of 5 Expand Oblio wireless sanitizing charger, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $80 Prev Next

Gifts for the Gardener

Green thumb or not, delight in presenting the garden lover with a real (or faux!) gift of inspired verdant finds.

× 1 of 5 Expand Potted Australian finger lime tree, Plow & Hearth, plowhearth.com, $70 × 2 of 5 Expand William Morris trowel set, Beckon Home, beckonhome.com, $38 × 3 of 5 Expand Small Sullivan basket in blue, Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $100 × 4 of 5 Expand Gardeners hand scrub, Crabtree & Evelyn, crabtree-evelyn.com, $22 × 5 of 5 Expand Faux-foliage wall plaque, The Great Big Greenhouse and Nursery, greatbiggreenhouse.com, $90 Prev Next

Gifts for Celebrating

Ring in the New Year and toast to leaving 2020 behind with a stiff drink or a glass of punch.