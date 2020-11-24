Holiday Gift Guide

Familiar favorites come together with a touch of the unexpected — handmade objects, utilitarian luxury and, of course, a little holiday sparkle and shine | Styled by Richard Stone

Gifts for the Entertainer

Merry and bright, just like the consummate host on your list. We’ve gone old school with crystal, paired with classic cranberry and gold.

Brass deer, West Elm, westelm.com, $80-$90

Perles dinnerware by L’Objet, Fraîche, fraichehome.net, $40-$310

Waterford Lismore goblet, Hampton House, hamptonhousegifts.com, $75

Gold punched tray, At Home, athome.com, $30

Bella Grenade Tablecloth, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $265-$395

Gifts for the Chef

A pinch of this and a dash of that to create the perfect present for your culinary artist.

Handmade pink bubbled platter #56, Molly Sanyour Ceramics, mollysanyourceramics.com, $78

Copper bowl set, Ladles & Linens Kitchen Shoppe, ladlesandlinens.com, $49.95

Stoneware onion keeper, Bridget Beari, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $61

Frasier fir sink set, Tweed, tweedathome.com, $38

Brass Greek salt mill, Our Life by Stellas, ourlifebystellas.com, $85

Gifts of Gadgetry

What to buy for the techie? Check them off your list, plug and play, batteries not included.

Analog click clock, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $179

Handmade Desk Buddy, Ashland-based Haven Electrical, instagram.com/havenelectrical, $250

RVA phone case, RahrenaStudios on Etsy, etsy.com/shop/RahrenaStudios, $19

The Cube handmade ash-and-aluminum speakers, Fern & Roby, fernandroby.com, $1,650 per pair

Oblio wireless sanitizing charger, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $80

Gifts for the Gardener

Green thumb or not, delight in presenting the garden lover with a real (or faux!) gift of inspired verdant finds.

Potted Australian finger lime tree, Plow & Hearth, plowhearth.com, $70

William Morris trowel set, Beckon Home, beckonhome.com, $38

Small Sullivan basket in blue, Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $100

Gardeners hand scrub, Crabtree & Evelyn, crabtree-evelyn.com, $22

Faux-foliage wall plaque, The Great Big Greenhouse and Nursery, greatbiggreenhouse.com, $90

Gifts for Celebrating

Ring in the New Year and toast to leaving 2020 behind with a stiff drink or a glass of punch.

Britta Optic 10-piece punch bowl set, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com, $109

Holograph party crackers, Paper Source, papersource.com, $21

Handmade round board, Accoutre, accoutrerichmond.com, $275

Labrador crystal pewter decanter, Orvis, orvis.com, $159

Cheese cutter, Relics to Rhinestones, relicstorhinestones.com, $12

