Holiday Gift Guide

The Modernist
A wintry palette of luxurious everyday gifts designed for rest and relaxation year-round
Luna Cotton Jacquard Robe, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $375
Seth Bauserman, “It’s All One Big Holy Mess” Art, Sometimes Gallery at The Steele Group/Sotheby’s Realty, $3,500
Opaque Yellow Bedside Carafe, shopcasashop.com, $68
Chantal Copper Teakettle, Sur la Table, surlatable.com, $160
Kenneth Byrd Home Candles, kennethbyrddesign.com, $28 each
The Minimalist
Form meets function with gifts for the minimalist on your list, all crafted from sleek materials and built to last
C6 Vintage Style Turntable, Nordstrom, nordstrom.com, $180
Concrete Birdhouse, uncommongoods.com, $55
Phare LED Lamp, Need Supply Co., needsupply.com, $170
Industrial Menorah, VMFA Shop, VMFAshop.com, $230
Bridge & Heron 4-piece Coaster Set, Mongrel, mongrelrva.com, $26
The Maximalist
Style maven Iris Apfel’s mantra of “more is more, and less is a bore!” stands true in our gift collection for the maximalist
Mottahedeh Tobacco Leaf five-piece place setting, Fraiche, fraichehome.net, $575
Seda Blue Willow Candle, Relics to Rhinestones, relicstorhinestones.com, $29
“The Inn at Little Washington: A Magnificent Obsession,” autographed book by Patrick O’Connell, theinnatlittlewashington.com, $50
Coral Ginger Jars, Beckon Home, beckonhome.com, $160 to $230
Stubbs & Wootton x Colefax & Fowler Hydrangea Pocket, stubbsandwootton.com, $100
The Traditionalist
Designed for warmer days ahead, the traditionalist will delight in the familiarity of our tried-and-true selections
Golden Retriever Pillow, Huger Memories, hugermemories.com, from $255
Woven Bee Skep, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $20
Felco Pruners, Great Big Greenhouse, greatbiggreenhouse.com, $70
Lettuce Ware Tureen, toryburch.com, $358
Haley 48-inch bench, Summer Classics, summerclassics.com, $1,530
The Bohemian
Natural materials and a laid-back sense of luxury are apparent in our gifts for the Bohemian, which are a pleasure to give — or to keep for yourself
Tibetan Fur Ottoman, Bridget Beari Home, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $544
Cotton “Reverb” Cabin Throw, Happy Camper Equipment Co., happycamperequipment.com, $165
Silk Square Maze Scarf, johnderian.com, $175
“Leizu” silk mask with travel pouch, Elizabeth Few, elizabethfewstudio.com, $125
Paper Strawberry Plant by The Green Vase, Quirk Gallery, quirkgallery.com, $265