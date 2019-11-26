Holiday Gift Guide

Our thoughtful collection of holiday gifts from around Richmond (and beyond) is sure to satisfy even the most highbrow aesthete on your list. We’ve made shopping easy with five classic design styles, whether you prefer to leave your house, or to check off your gift list by the click of a mouse | Styled by Richard Stone

by

The Modernist

A wintry palette of luxurious everyday gifts designed for rest and relaxation year-round

×

1 of 5

department_thegoods_Yves-Delorme-Luna-Robe-375_1119.jpg

Luna Cotton Jacquard Robe, Yves Delorme, usa.yvesdelorme.com, $375

×

2 of 5

department_thegoods_It's-All-One-Big-Holy-Mess-Framed-Sometimes-Gallery-3500_1119.jpg

Seth Bauserman, “It’s All One Big Holy Mess” Art, Sometimes Gallery at The Steele Group/Sotheby’s Realty, $3,500

×

3 of 5

department_thegoods_Casa-Home-Bedside-Carafe-68_1119.jpg

Opaque Yellow Bedside Carafe, shopcasashop.com, $68

×

4 of 5

department_thegoods_Sur-la-Table-Chantal-Copper-Teakettle-160_1119.jpg

Chantal Copper Teakettle, Sur la Table, surlatable.com, $160

×

5 of 5

department_thegoods_Kenneth-Byrd-Design-Candles-28-ea_1119.jpg

Kenneth Byrd Home Candles, kennethbyrddesign.com, $28 each

The Minimalist

Form meets function with gifts for the minimalist on your list, all crafted from sleek materials and built to last

×

1 of 5

department_thegoods_Nordstrom-C6-Turntable-180_1119.jpg

C6 Vintage Style Turntable, Nordstrom, nordstrom.com, $180

×

2 of 5

department_thegoods_Uncommon-Goods-Concrete-Birdhouse-55_1119.jpg

Concrete Birdhouse, uncommongoods.com, $55

×

3 of 5

department_thegoods_Need-Supply-Co-Phare-LED-Lamp-170_1_1119.jpg

Phare LED Lamp, Need Supply Co., needsupply.com, $170

×

4 of 5

department_thegoods_VMFA-Shop-Industrial-Menorah-230_1119.jpg

Industrial Menorah, VMFA Shop, VMFAshop.com, $230

×

5 of 5

department_thegoods_Mongrel-Bridge-&-Heron-Coasters,-Set-of-4-26_1119.jpg

Bridge & Heron 4-piece Coaster Set, Mongrel, mongrelrva.com, $26

The Maximalist

Style maven Iris Apfel’s mantra of “more is more, and less is a bore!” stands true in our gift collection for the maximalist

×

1 of 5

department_thegoods_Fraiche-Mottahedeh-Tobacco-Leaf-5-Pc-Setting-575_1119.jpg

Mottahedeh Tobacco Leaf five-piece place setting, Fraiche, fraichehome.net, $575

×

2 of 5

department_thegoods_Seda-Blue-Willow-Candle-Relics-and-Rhinestones-30_1119.jpg

Seda Blue Willow Candle, Relics to Rhinestones, relicstorhinestones.com, $29

×

3 of 5

department_thegoods_IALW-Autographed-Book-50_1119.jpg

“The Inn at Little Washington: A Magnificent Obsession,” autographed book by Patrick O’Connell, theinnatlittlewashington.com, $50

×

4 of 5

department_thegoods_Beckon-Home-Coral-Ginger-Jars-160-Medium-230-Large_1119.jpg

Coral Ginger Jars, Beckon Home, beckonhome.com, $160 to $230

×

5 of 5

department_thegoods_Colefax-&-Fowler-X-Stubbs-and-Wootton-Pocket-100_1119.jpg

Stubbs & Wootton x Colefax & Fowler Hydrangea Pocket, stubbsandwootton.com, $100

The Traditionalist

Designed for warmer days ahead, the traditionalist will delight in the familiarity of our tried-and-true selections

×

1 of 5

department_thegoods_golden-retriever_1119.jpg

Golden Retriever Pillow, Huger Memories, hugermemories.com, from $255

×

2 of 5

department_thegoods_10000-Villages-Bee-Skep-19_1119.jpg

Woven Bee Skep, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $20

×

3 of 5

department_thegoods_Great-Big-Greenhouse-Felco-Pruners-70_1119.jpg

Felco Pruners, Great Big Greenhouse, greatbiggreenhouse.com, $70

×

4 of 5

department_thegoods_Tory-Burch-Lettuce-Tureen-358_1119.jpg

Lettuce Ware Tureen, toryburch.com, $358

×

5 of 5

department_thegoods_Summer-Classics-Haley-Bench-1600_1119.jpg

Haley 48-inch bench, Summer Classics, summerclassics.com, $1,530

The Bohemian

Natural materials and a laid-back sense of luxury are apparent in our gifts for the Bohemian, which are a pleasure to give — or to keep for yourself

×

1 of 5

department_thegoods_Bridget-Beari-Tibet-Fur-Ottoman-544_1119.jpg

Tibetan Fur Ottoman, Bridget Beari Home, bridgetbearidesigns.com, $544

×

2 of 5

department_thegoods_Happy-Camper-Equipment-Reverb-Throw-165_1119.jpg

Cotton “Reverb” Cabin Throw, Happy Camper Equipment Co., happycamperequipment.com, $165

×

3 of 5

department_thegoods_John-Derian-Silk-Maze-Scarf-150_1119.jpg

Silk Square Maze Scarf, johnderian.com, $175

×

4 of 5

department_thegoods_Elizabeth-Few-Leizu-Sleep-Mask-with-Pouch-125_1119.jpg

 “Leizu” silk mask with travel pouch, Elizabeth Few, elizabethfewstudio.com, $125

×

5 of 5

department_thegoods_the-green-vase_strawberry2_1119.jpg

Paper Strawberry Plant by The Green Vase, Quirk Gallery, quirkgallery.com, $265

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

November-December 2019 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift