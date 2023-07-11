What’s Hot

× 1 of 3 Expand Elk Home featured simple Bromo chests of mappa burl wood, rattan pieces and lighting crafted from natural abaca fibers. (Photo courtesy Elk Home) × 2 of 3 Expand Classic Home Concord Sectional (Photo courtesy Classic Home) × 3 of 3 Expand Worlds Away Jude burl wood chair (Photo courtesy Worlds Away) Prev Next

Spring at High Point Market featured the hallmarks of the season, everything from warm neutrals to pops of color, natural designs to sculptural drama. Materials such as rattan and marble with styles from art deco to the contemporary beat of the 1960s were on full display. Here’s what caught the eye of five Richmond designers.

Diana Mathews, Mathews & Co. Studio

“The attention to furnishings’ silhouettes seemed to be more thoughtful this year, allowing each piece to be admired in a variety of configurations. Overall, there was a lot of 1970s and deco influence integrated into contemporary settings. Noir is a go-to for sculptural drama, but I also found some great examples in the Classic Home Concord Sectional and the Hooker Furniture Adonis curved sectional. This sculptural element of furniture design has always grabbed my attention, but I feel like finding it in a showroom was somewhat rare.”

Michael Maszaros, Cabin Creek Interiors

“We saw many trends, from the incorporation of more onyx and stone to the return of ’70s-style caning and rattan. One of the biggest trends we saw this spring at High Point Market was a use of natural textures and tones: lots of warm neutrals and wood grain — especially burl wood. Worlds Away has featured burl wood furniture for quite some time, but this market it was everywhere, from Universal Furniture to Elk Group and even Uttermost.”

Jamie Coffey, XOJ and Studio Sprezzatura Trade Showroom

“The thing I saw was a leaning back to a bit of tradition with the furniture, especially in fabrics. I felt like color was leaning a bit warmer in tone rather than cooler. In case goods, I loved that there was also a leaning to tradition in the use of burl wood and other traditional veneers in new and exciting ways, not only in shape but also in color. Things this year were just a bit more amplified, a little more committed to color and style.”

Lindsey Frank, Duet Design Studio

“The biggest trend we noticed was the use of rattan, both in furnishings and more predominantly, lighting. We have always been huge fans of rattan, but seeing it used in the way it had been applied to wall sconces and picture lights was a beautiful detail. Compared to previous markets, we noticed a significant uptick in vintage reproductions, antique finishes — weathered and worn — the intricate details of a well-loved antique, but newly made and more functional for everyday use.”

Tiara R Holloway, Vivacious Interior by Tiara LLC

“As I walked High Point Market this past spring, I noticed a couple of showrooms’ accent chairs or armchairs fabrics were polyester or rayon. If someone doesn’t know what rayon fabric is, it will remind them of seeing bamboo. It was the biggest trend with the mixing of brass and wood finishes together. It was a very beautiful combination. Rowe Furniture was one company that showcased the looks of new fabrics and very rich colors for custom furniture pieces.”