Dream-inducing

Alicia Dietz Live Edge Walnut King Headboard, Alicia Dietz Studios, aliciadietzstudios.com, $2,775
Hand-carved Albaron King Bed, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $2,798
Rattan around a mahogany frame, crafted entirely by hand: Selamat Artichoke King Bed, Palette Home, palettehome.co, $3,295
Maya King Bed, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $2,799
Bernhardt Calavaras Panel Bed, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $5,812
Fawn Bed, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $2,899
Leanne Ford Canyon King Arched Canopy Bed with upholstered headboard, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com, $1,999
Jonathan Charles William Yeoward Morris Bed, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $12,635
Pen and kabibe shells lend an opulent touch: Made Goods Gavin King Headboard, Janet Brown Interiors, janetbrowndesign.com, $7,650
The Inspiration: Showstopping beds
In Three Words: Revitalize your boudoir.
Notes: Dreamy beds invite you to get comfortable.