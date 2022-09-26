Dream-inducing

Crafted to draw the eye with calming color and showstopping frames, these beds are sure to become an instant focal point of any bedroom. Traditional materials wood, iron and fabric upholstery have been transmuted to create a new crop of beds that beckon you to snuggle in

Alicia Dietz Live Edge Walnut King Headboard, Alicia Dietz Studios, aliciadietzstudios.com, $2,775

Hand-carved Albaron King Bed, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $2,798

Rattan around a mahogany frame, crafted entirely by hand: Selamat Artichoke King Bed, Palette Home, palettehome.co, $3,295

Maya King Bed, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $2,799

Bernhardt Calavaras Panel Bed, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $5,812

Fawn Bed, LaDiff, ladiff.com, $2,899

Leanne Ford Canyon King Arched Canopy Bed with upholstered headboard, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com, $1,999

Jonathan Charles William Yeoward Morris Bed, Green Front Furniture, greenfront.com, $12,635

Pen and kabibe shells lend an opulent touchMade Goods Gavin King Headboard, Janet Brown Interiors, janetbrowndesign.com, $7,650

The Inspiration:  Showstopping beds 

In Three Words:  Revitalize your boudoir.  

Notes:  Dreamy beds invite you to get comfortable.