Hidden Treasures

Before a recent visit, I generally thought of Richmond’s South Side solely as a stunning destination for river views, but I discovered that there are many more treasures there to entice you across the water. Some of the best places to explore are the unique home decor stores and galleries in the area.

Two must-see shops are housed at the Stratford Hills shopping center at 2833 Hathaway Road. Artspace is a light-filled gallery displaying works of art in myriad mediums. The gallery’s exhibits focus on local culture and interests, offering pieces by Richmond-area artists in price ranges suitable for both first-time buyers and experienced art collectors.

Furbish Thrift is located just next door. Conceived as a source of funding for local animal charities, Furbish is much more than your average thrift store. Chock-full of traditional vintage pieces ranging from wood and gilt mirrors to secretary desks, there are plenty of gems among the donations that would add a classic touch to any room.

While at the shopping center, there are quite a few places one can stop for a bite to eat without moving the car. Galley Kitchen and Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon are excellent choices for grabbing a quick lunch. Or, if you’re like me and would enjoy a little entertainment while you eat, head over to Rock Falls Tavern for a burger and a game of darts.

Another world awaits at Muse Me Decor, 4806 Forest Hill Ave., where carved antiques with Eastern influences rule. Also stocked with crystals, local art and vintage books, the space exudes a sense of tranquility. Among the magical surroundings and delicate tones of wind chimes, one can easily spend an hour or more peering through the vast and varied inventory.

For a more contemporary perspective, head to LaDiff at 1011 Commerce Road. Forever embracing modernity, LaDiff has a sleek and luxurious ambience, incorporating comfort and style without sacrificing aesthetic. Everything in the store is beyond chic, perfect for the shopper who loves to stay ahead of the curve. The showroom features a multitude of sample fabric swatches to help envision a personalized version of each piece, allowing shoppers to become their own designer.

Continue embracing the artist within with a visit to Art Works at 320 Hull St. Its four galleries showcase works by local and international artists spanning the spectrum in both genre and medium. In addition to the galleries, Art Works also provides studio spaces for rent that artists can use to create and sell their work, making it a great place to stop in, become inspired and get the creative juices flowing.

Continue your journey to Nest, at 3404 Semmes Ave., where owners Mark Robertson and Marcelo Outeiro have curated not only a collection of goods, but a distinctive experience. From the antique perfume bottles in the restroom to the assorted barware in the main space, each area provides a thoughtful setting for the pieces on display. The carefully chosen inventory is a vintage decor lover’s dream.

Each of these shops and galleries has something special to offer, yet they are only the tip of the iceberg that is the burgeoning home decor community on the South Side of Richmond, ever expanding with endless possibilities. There is always something new or old waiting to be found, if only you take the time to look.