Club Seats

Today’s club chair is sexy, soft and seriously comfy, with chic silhouettes upholstered in a multitude of buttery leathers and a plethora of neutrals, bold patterns and textured fabrics. Did we mention that some swivel?

Four Hands Emmett Sling chair, The Flourish Collective, flourishcollective.shop, $1,786

Oxford leather chair, Bassett, bassetfurniture.com, $2,316

Theodore Alexander Riley chair, Janet Brown Interiors, janetbrowndesign.com, $2,450

 Lee Industries Carmina chair, GlassBoat, glassboat.com, $1,460 to $3,606

Lazar Noah Swivel chair, Virginia Wayside Furniture, vawayside.net, $3,170

Thayer Swivel chair, U-fab Interiors, u-fab.com, $3,623

Harrison Swivel chair, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $2,899

The Inspiration: Club leathers 

In Three Words: A modern take

Notes: Today’s club is guaranteed to make your father’s chair jealous.

