Club Seats

1 of 7
Four Hands Emmett Sling chair, The Flourish Collective, flourishcollective.shop, $1,786
2 of 7
Oxford leather chair, Bassett, bassetfurniture.com, $2,316
3 of 7
Theodore Alexander Riley chair, Janet Brown Interiors, janetbrowndesign.com, $2,450
4 of 7
Lee Industries Carmina chair, GlassBoat, glassboat.com, $1,460 to $3,606
5 of 7
Lazar Noah Swivel chair, Virginia Wayside Furniture, vawayside.net, $3,170
6 of 7
Thayer Swivel chair, U-fab Interiors, u-fab.com, $3,623
7 of 7
Harrison Swivel chair, Arhaus, arhaus.com, $2,899
The Inspiration: Club leathers
In Three Words: A modern take
Notes: Today’s club is guaranteed to make your father’s chair jealous.