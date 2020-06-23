Chippendale Redux

× Expand (From left) Coco in pearl, Grace in coral, Jackie in peridot, Audrey in turquoise and Kate in sapphire, available in counter-, bar- and dining heights (Photo by Adam Lewis Photography)

Throughout Ann Rumble’s colorful and extensive career, design has always remained a constant. Having started off as a graphic designer before transitioning to kitchen and bath design 15 years ago, Rumble has a natural eye for layouts and composition that appears to transcend disciplines. Her next challenge? Furniture design.

The concept all started about five years ago. For Rumble, the beauty of kitchen and bath design is having the ability to completely gut a room to make way for new beginnings.

“The kitchen has become the heartbeat of the home,” she says.

However, she began to notice that when it came to seating, bar stools and chairs often became an afterthought for many of her clients.

“They don’t necessarily turn to me for that detail,” Rumble explains. “I felt as though I was walking away from a project without finishing.”

She eventually decided to take things into her own hands, researching and formulating what would become the Ann Rumble Collection — an assortment of classic, vibrant chairs. Influenced by the work of 18th-century English cabinetmaker and furniture designer Thomas Chippendale, Rumble’s designs feature strong, yet simple geometric patterns paired with bright colors for an added pop.

The collection offers three heights: dining, counter and bar. Clients can also choose between five designs and colors, named after Rumble’s personal style icons and favorite jewels, respectively. If these options aren’t enough, clients can create their own custom color.

Rumble says one of her biggest priorities with the design was to create a safe chair contoured for comfort. The chair’s tongue-and-groove construction, hard maple wood and opaque, satin paint finish allow clients to achieve a long-lasting statement piece that is equal parts fashionable and functional.

For more information on the Ann Rumble Collection, call 804-467-9044.