Celestial Gifting

Elevate your gift giving to star status by letting the elemental qualities of your friends and loved ones — their astrological signs of air, fire, earth and water — be your guide | Photos by Jay Paul

by

×

1 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_OpenerwithIllustration_JAYPAUL.jpg

(Clockwise from top left) Skeem Design match cloche, mongrel.com, $39; IWACHU blue metal crane wind chime, mongrel.com, $63; water pitcher and vessel by Alison Owen, quirkgallery.com, $75 each; treasure-keeper dish by Julia Ballenger, thewildheartshop.com, $40

×

2 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_FireJAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

(From left) “Fire Food: The Ultimate BBQ Cookbook” by Christian Stevenson, mongrel.com, $23; Social Light leather and metal refillable lighter, fraichehome.com, $52; Doiy Design coiled brass snake wine stopper, shop5807.com, $14; Sun, Moon and Stars brass and wood box, restinpiecesrva.com, $12; Wax Monument Series candles by Sandy Williams IV, antiestablished.co, $40 to $200

×

3 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Air_Incense_Quirk_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Pink bubble incense holder by Paddywax, quirkgallery.com, $25

×

4 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Air_Lamp_ShadesofLight_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Polished alabaster lamp, shadesoflight.com, $284

×

5 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Air_MixerTables_JanetBrown_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Regina Andrew metal and marble mixer tables, janetbrowndesign.com, $329 to $378

×

6 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Air_Rainbow_LittleNomad_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Wooden rainbow puzzle by Best Years LTD., littlenomadshop.com, $28

×

7 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Air_Telephone_LittleNomad_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Kiko + & GG wooden toy telephone, littlenomadshop.com, $52

×

8 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Earth_Poster_RestinPieces_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Vintage mineralogy school chart by Cavallini & Co., restinpiecesrva.com, $49

×

9 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Earth_OliveOil_LadlesandLinens_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Galantino olive oil with reusable pitcher, ladlesandlinens.com, $46

×

10 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Earth_Rugs_CremedeLaCreme_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Wild animal scatter rugs by Doing Goods Tapis Amis Collective, shopcremedelacreme.com, $145 to $225

×

11 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Earth_Turtle_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Tommie Turtle brass pot with faux air plant, shop5807.com, $24 to $38

×

12 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Earth_Wallets_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

Reclaimed Louis Vuitton keychain and cardholder, shop5807.com, $58 to $122

×

13 of 13

FOB_TheGoods_Water_JAYPAUL_hp1121.jpg

(Clockwise from top left) Hooked wool “Swimmers” throw pillows by Justina Blakeney, mongrel.com, $50 each; Tegu Travel Pals wooden whale magnetic blocks, littlenomadshop.com, $22; ocean-inspired charcuterie boards by Michelle Williams, shop5807.com, $75; abalone salt dishes with spoons by Blue Pheasant, fraichehome.com, $75; seaglass-colored embroidery by Michael-Birch Pierce, michaelbirchpierce.com, $160

FIRE

Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Light their fire with gifts as fierce as they are, and go all out for unique items that will feed the flames — literally or figuratively.

AIR

Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Think incense, peppermints and the age of Aquarius when sourcing unique gifts for the air signs on your list.

EARTH

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Celebrate earth’s bounty — look for unusual vintage and handcrafted finds made from natural elements for the earth signs on your list.

WATER

Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Channel your inner Ariel in searching for underwater treasures and delicacies your favorite water signs are sure to love.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Find R•Home on Newsstands Now:

November-December 2021 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift