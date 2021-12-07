Celestial Gifting

1 of 13
(Clockwise from top left) Skeem Design match cloche, mongrel.com, $39; IWACHU blue metal crane wind chime, mongrel.com, $63; water pitcher and vessel by Alison Owen, quirkgallery.com, $75 each; treasure-keeper dish by Julia Ballenger, thewildheartshop.com, $40
(From left) “Fire Food: The Ultimate BBQ Cookbook” by Christian Stevenson, mongrel.com, $23; Social Light leather and metal refillable lighter, fraichehome.com, $52; Doiy Design coiled brass snake wine stopper, shop5807.com, $14; Sun, Moon and Stars brass and wood box, restinpiecesrva.com, $12; Wax Monument Series candles by Sandy Williams IV, antiestablished.co, $40 to $200
Pink bubble incense holder by Paddywax, quirkgallery.com, $25
Polished alabaster lamp, shadesoflight.com, $284
Regina Andrew metal and marble mixer tables, janetbrowndesign.com, $329 to $378
Wooden rainbow puzzle by Best Years LTD., littlenomadshop.com, $28
Kiko + & GG wooden toy telephone, littlenomadshop.com, $52
Vintage mineralogy school chart by Cavallini & Co., restinpiecesrva.com, $49
Galantino olive oil with reusable pitcher, ladlesandlinens.com, $46
Wild animal scatter rugs by Doing Goods Tapis Amis Collective, shopcremedelacreme.com, $145 to $225
Tommie Turtle brass pot with faux air plant, shop5807.com, $24 to $38
Reclaimed Louis Vuitton keychain and cardholder, shop5807.com, $58 to $122
(Clockwise from top left) Hooked wool “Swimmers” throw pillows by Justina Blakeney, mongrel.com, $50 each; Tegu Travel Pals wooden whale magnetic blocks, littlenomadshop.com, $22; ocean-inspired charcuterie boards by Michelle Williams, shop5807.com, $75; abalone salt dishes with spoons by Blue Pheasant, fraichehome.com, $75; seaglass-colored embroidery by Michael-Birch Pierce, michaelbirchpierce.com, $160
FIRE
Aries, Leo, Sagittarius
Light their fire with gifts as fierce as they are, and go all out for unique items that will feed the flames — literally or figuratively.
AIR
Gemini, Libra, Aquarius
Think incense, peppermints and the age of Aquarius when sourcing unique gifts for the air signs on your list.
EARTH
Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn
Celebrate earth’s bounty — look for unusual vintage and handcrafted finds made from natural elements for the earth signs on your list.
WATER
Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces
Channel your inner Ariel in searching for underwater treasures and delicacies your favorite water signs are sure to love.