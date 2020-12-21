× 1 of 4 Expand Susan Jamieson of Bridget Beari Designs × 2 of 4 Expand Buscemi Blue Grasscloth × 3 of 4 Expand Chicken Waikiki × 4 of 4 Expand Boss Bastille Brass Prev Next

One of Richmond’s best-known designing women, Susan Jamieson has introduced the latest additions to her bespoke Bridget Beari Papers line. The wallpaper collection was first introduced to designers nationwide six years ago, and it originated with patterns Jamieson designed for her clients’ projects over the years. The latest additions include five new patterns and colorways, including new spice-inspired colors — think nutmeg, ochre and turmeric — and coastal colors that feature soft, sandy neutrals and the blues and greens of the surf and sky.

The designer, who never travels without her sketchbook, says she finds inspiration in even the smallest of details — from architectural and decorative design elements to waves on the beach. In this collection, a fish-scale pattern inspired by a trip to Mexico is used as a subtle ground and combined with a stylized trellis to create the Chicken pattern, and that same pattern is also paired with color to create a bold geometric in Ripsie.

Bridget Beari’s wallpapers are sold by the yard and are available in stock and custom colors. They’re printed on deluxe grasscloth, matte, pearlescent and metallic papers, and they coordinate with Jamieson’s Bridget Beari paints, a collection of 200 colors personally mixed by the designer over the course of her career. Expect three to four weeks for delivery; custom colors and strike-offs take a little longer.

Find Bridget Beari Papers at bridgetbearidesigns.com.