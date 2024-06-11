Book ’Em

Organize your library with flair

Hundebuch bookends, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $483 pair

Rolls Royce Flying Lady bookends, chairish.com/shop/vervehomefurnishings, $395 pair

Glenda bookends, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $58 pair

Faceted marble bookends, Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com, $199 pair

1960s Don Shoemaker cocobolo wood bookends, chairish.com/shop/mauricebeaneartanddesign, $652 pair

Om symbol soapstone bookends, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $37.49 pair

Kali marble bookends, West Elm, westelm.com, $79 pair