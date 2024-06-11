×
1 of 7
Hundebuch bookends, Shades of Light, shadesoflight.com, $483 pair
×
2 of 7
Rolls Royce Flying Lady bookends, chairish.com/shop/vervehomefurnishings, $395 pair
×
3 of 7
Glenda bookends, Anthropologie, anthropologie.com, $58 pair
×
4 of 7
Faceted marble bookends, Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com, $199 pair
×
5 of 7
1960s Don Shoemaker cocobolo wood bookends, chairish.com/shop/mauricebeaneartanddesign, $652 pair
×
6 of 7
Om symbol soapstone bookends, Ten Thousand Villages, tenthousandvillages.com, $37.49 pair
×
7 of 7
Kali marble bookends, West Elm, westelm.com, $79 pair