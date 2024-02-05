Black Aesthetics

×

Memory jar by Carren Clarke-McAdoo, woodland heightsstudios.square.site, $600; “Benjamin Wigfall & Communications Village” exhibition catalogue, VMFA Shop, $40; “Dawoud Bey: Elegy” exhibition catalogue, VMFA Shop, $65; African mosaic quilt and pillow shams made in Niger for Gracist, gracistbrand.com; quilt, queen, $425; pair of full-size pillow shams, $125; Treenware by Nehemiah’s Workshop for Underground Kitchen, 205 Hull St., plates, $52 each; bowls, $60 each; canape plates, $22 each; Found Punk book stand, hand-welded, repurposed metal and wood by Keith Ramsey, ramseyartworks.com, $165; Ankara resin coasters by Ashley White, Styledentity on etsy.com, set of two, $25; “Queen Ctenanthe” and “Bye Bye Little Dragonfly” soft sculptures by Unicia Buster, uniciabuster.com, $300 each