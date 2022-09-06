Artful Design

× Expand Handcrafted objects at Jolene

When setting off on my walk toward the Arts District, it suddenly dawned on me that I’d never spent much time there outside of trips to the neighborhood's many restaurants or the occasional First Friday at one of the district’s fabulous galleries such as Reynolds, ADA, Quirk and Black Iris. That’s a mistake I’m happy to have corrected. The unique array of shops that make up the area delivers a retail adventure worth taking.

As I’d set out low on caffeine, I made a quick stop at Birdie’s, located at 305 W. Broad St. This fantastic new oyster bar serves coffee and pastries during the day — which was perfect for my needs. After a quick cup of java and a croissant, I was back on my way.

My day truly began at Jolene, at 211 W. Broad St. where I found a curated mix of handcrafted objects sourced from local, national and international designers. Offerings included geometric vases, oyster-shaped serveware, woven bowls, candles, tea, spices and olive oil, all of which would make perfect housewarming gifts.



Just a few blocks down, I found 68 Home at 5 W. Broad St. Walking into this store is like entering a different world ruled by all things retro. Chock-full of bohemian planters, rattan furniture and vintage colored glassware, it is a dream for lovers of ’60s and ’70s style.

After getting my retro fill, I happened upon Someday, a shop for vintage housewares and plants, at 22 E. Broad St. While I was drawn in by the stunning houseplants, I was quickly taken aback by the magnificent pieces of vintage furniture mixed with modern planters, antique books and copper cookware. It’s as if the store instantly transports you to a chic but rustic country home that you’ll never want to leave.

Finally, I made my way to The Flourish Collective at 221-A E. Clay St., which is an interior design lovers’ dream. A chic showroom featuring art and home decor by local artisans, Flourish is bursting with color and texture that’s mixed and matched in vibrant and imaginative ways. Seeing a Victorian chair upholstered in red crocodile was beyond words. Something so unexpected and yet so spot on seems to be their M.O., and personally I just can’t get enough of it.

As I began making my way home, it felt like the ideal time to stop by Bar Solita at 123 W. Broad St. for a snack from their Mediterranean-inspired menu. For something sweet, Sugar & Salt at 416 N. Second St. is a must. Their homemade baked goods — cookies, cakes, pies, biscuits and more — provide a perfect end to an Arts District adventure.