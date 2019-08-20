The Upside of Going Green

× Expand A Richmond Habitat EarthCraft home (Photo courtesy Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity)

In the market for a new home? Concerned about climate change and the environment? Consider building green. A recent article by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reports that going green carries numerous benefits: greater indoor comfort, lower utility bills, reduced maintenance costs and increased value.

R•Home recently spoke with KC Bleile, executive director of Viridiant, a nonprofit organization that works with local builders to deliver sustainably built homes, to find out more.

R•Home: Who is Viridiant, and how do you work with local builders?

KC Bleile: In 1999, the Atlanta Southface Energy Institute and Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association created EarthCraft House, a regional residential green building program to address changing climate conditions in the Southeast. Viridiant founders, Chuck Bowles and Karl Bren, with Virginia Housing Development Authority and Home Builders Association of Virginia, brought the pilot program to Virginia in 2005.

Viridiant provides assistance to state agencies, policy makers, builders and industry professionals through education and technical support, offering EarthCraft certification for single-family and multifamily projects as well as building audits, net-zero design, construction management services, mechanical design support and energy optimization.

× Expand Hollyport Ventures’ Jefferson Green townhomes in Union Hill, whose builders have applied for LEED certification (Photo courtesy Hollyport Ventures)

R•Home: Why build green?

Bleile: Our cities are growing, and land and resources are limited. By building green, we can produce healthier, more affordable buildings that reduce our impact on the environment and provide a healthier, sustainable home. Ultimately, it’s a better way to build. It reduces construction and life costs of the building, while lessening the impact on the environment.

R•Home: What is an EarthCraft House?

Bleile: EarthCraft provides a blueprint for sustainable, environmentally friendly residential construction. EarthCraft House certifications allow builders to tailor sustainability measures to their project, including site planning, energy-efficient appliances and lighting, building materials, indoor air quality, water conservation, and more; and are all verified with site visits, inspections and diagnostic testing. EarthCraft standards can also be applied to home renovations.

R•Home: What’s the difference between EarthCraft certification and U.S. Green Building Council LEED certification?

Bleile: A blueprint for residential construction, EarthCraft Home inspired LEED for Homes, and is accessible to home builders without architects and is more affordable.

R•Home: What are some of the most common misconceptions about green home building?

Bleile: Most people don’t realize that it doesn’t cost more to build green. By designing, building and verifying that a building is going to be energy efficient, we can actually lower the upfront and ongoing maintenance costs. A recent study of 15 certified EarthCraft projects by Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech found that they use 45 percent less energy than the average home and cost less to build.

R•Home: How can you find an EarthCraft builder?

Bleile: Any builder can become an EarthCraft builder, you just have to ask. Or you can visit viridiant.org for a list of builders.