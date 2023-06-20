Eco-conscious Design

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

When redesigning your home, there are small things you can keep in mind to create a more sustainable space. “There are so many harmful things and carcinogens we are consumed with in this world,” says Richmond decorator Jill Erwin, principal of Jill Erwin Design. “We only have one life; take your time, research and do it right. Not only for yourself, but you’re helping our environment as well.”

R•Home spoke with Erwin, an advocate for using sustainable products, to learn about some of the little things you can do to take responsibility for the environmental impact of your home.

Photo courtesy Jill Erwin

RHome: How do you incorporate sustainable materials in your designs?

Jill Erwin: I incorporate sustainable materials whenever I can. So many manufacturers are realizing that they need to step up to the plate to make their products safer and appealing for the end user. The ones I use the most are the performance fabrics with polyethene that contain no PVCs [polyvinyl chloride] or vinyl, which contain harmful chemicals. Remember, the next time you’re selecting fabrics, ... think of polycarbonate fabrics over polyether and polyesters. Not only will you be getting an incredibly durable fabric, but they are fully recyclable.

RHome: Are there any ways that you can reduce pollution when your house is undergoing renovations through simple decisions like choosing a low-VOC paint?

Erwin: VOCs, volatile organic compounds, should be avoided. Sadly, they live in most of our homes in the brands you purchase. I always tell my clients in the planning stages of renovations, do your research and think about yourself, your family and your health.

RHome: What certifications should homeowners look out for when buying resources for their home?

Erwin: There are so many certifications for everyone involved now, from the architect, builder, Realtor, down to designer. Try and be as eco-conscious as possible and look for eco-certificates, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, aka LEED, and Green Globes Emerging Professionals, GGEP. These are two of the most notable, along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

RHome: Do you recommend any resources in Richmond that people can go to to get local or recycled materials for their homes?

Erwin: Crazy enough, but Google — type in “sustainable resources in RVA” or your local area. Through my own research is one that has become near and dear to me, the Sustainable Furnishings Council. I have attended so many educational events with this growing field of experts leading the charge of raising awareness. Visit their website along with the EPA’s to join us to protect our health and preserve our environment.