Right Tree, Right Place

There are two paths that lead to the perfect tree. They are separate paths coming from different directions, paths of preferences lined with leading questions. One path will help clarify what you want, the other what the tree wants. As in any relationship, both sides need to be satisfied. The successful gardener will travel both paths, arriving at an intersection where the perfect tree is planted in the perfect place.

Joel Koci is a tree evangelist. He is the Virginia Cooperative Extension associate agent at Virginia State University and a Board Certified Arborist. Koci mapped out this method to guide gardeners to the right decision about what kind of tree to plant.

“First, consider the growing conditions in your yard,” he suggests. “A tree is every bit as particular about where it is planted as you are. Each species has its own needs. Begin with an understanding of the environment you have to offer and how it aligns with the needs of the variety you hope to plant.”

Acid or alkaline? Buy a soil test kit and determine the pH level in your soil.

Buy a soil test kit and determine the pH level in your soil. Wet or dry? How much moisture is available in the spot you’ve chosen to plant?

How much moisture is available in the spot you’ve chosen to plant? Sun or shade? Notice the intensity and duration of sunlight in the spot.

Notice the intensity and duration of sunlight in the spot. Room to grow? Is the space you’ve chosen large enough to accommodate the full canopy spread and root system of the mature tree?

Is the space you’ve chosen large enough to accommodate the full canopy spread and root system of the mature tree? Hot or cold? Check the hardiness zone where you live.

Check the hardiness zone where you live. Look and feel? “Consider the shape of the tree,” Koci recommends. “There should be a sense of balance and proportion with the house.”

“Most people reverse that sequence,” Koci says. “We fall in love with the way a tree looks and let the other factors fall to afterthought. But looks aren’t everything. Better to begin with the soil type and end with aesthetics.”

No matter what type of tree you decide on, “a native species is the best way to reduce cost and maintenance,” Koci says. “Natives are adapted to local conditions and have developed a natural resistance to pests and disease. They need less water and offer increased ecological services like support of local beneficial insects.”

Having arrived at the intersection where the two paths merge, you are ready to make an informed decision in this green give-and-take. Needs known and desires met, head to the nursery to pick your perfect tree.

Explore what you want in a tree.

Every tree is a giving tree. Aside from filling space, what qualities do you hope your new tree will bring to your landscape and your life?