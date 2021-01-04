Richmond Trend Spotters

Although the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders last March and continuing social distancing guidelines this past fall made the High Point furniture market very different in 2020, the designers and brands that did exhibit presented a stunning array of new ideas. R•Home magazine asked Richmond-based designers Jamie Coffey, Tracy deShazo and Avery Sefcik to share what they think will emerge as the biggest trends in home design for 2021.

× 1 of 2 Expand Golden Feather wallpaper from Mitchell Black Home, designed by Dan Rizzo (Photo courtesy Mitchell Black Home) × 2 of 2 Expand Universal Furniture St. Lucia console (Photo courtesy Universal Furniture) Prev Next

Jamie Coffey is known for creating beautiful rooms for living and entertaining. An individualist with a fresh approach to design, his attention to detail, materials and unique nuances never disappoint.

Jamie Coffey (Photo courtesy Jamie Coffey)

1. Comfortable living with natural, washable materials — including new plant-based, stain-resistant upholstery fabrics. Natural materials such as rattan and bamboo are making a resurgence in case goods.

2. Curvy furniture is back again big time, from the ’60s cosmic-era styles to more simplistic and refined pieces such as the Cisco Grace Sofa.

3. Large-scale mural wallpaper has never been better, with the option of going bold like the Golden Feather or watercolor-like with Adrift, both wallpapers from Mitchell Black Home.

× 1 of 3 Expand Artesia Tracery hanging chair (Photo courtesy Artesia Tracery) × 2 of 3 Expand Schwung Home chest (Photo courtesy Schwung Home) × 3 of 3 Expand Gabby Redfield side table (Photo courtesy Gabby Redfield) Prev Next

Tracy deShazo’s eclectic interiors virtually hum with vibrant energy. She is known for layering an array of textures, exotic details and vivid color in her designs.

Tracy deShazo (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. One-of-a-kind pieces that have a story and authentic, time-worn wear are making big statements for interiors.

2. Global influence is huge, and it’s showing up in a plethora of ways, from rugs with striking prints done in rag, cotton and hemp to African fabrics used to upholster chairs and ottomans.

3. Beach house leisure is all the rage, with calming color palettes and simple modern furnishings crafted from traditional beach materials like rattan and wicker.

× 1 of 4 Expand Chaddock featured a rich palette of green velvet upholstery fabrics in its High Point showroom. (Photo courtesy Chaddock) × 2 of 4 Expand Cleo Vine wallpaper by Thibaut (Image courtesy Thibaut) × 3 of 4 Expand GOA wallpaper by Thibaut (Image courtesy Thibaut) × 4 of 4 Expand Visual Comfort Rivington chandelier (Photo courtesy Visual Comfort) Prev Next

Avery F. Sefcik designs are “Richmond traditional meets Ralph Lauren, with a modern touch.” Inspired by his travels to Europe, Sefcik often incorporates deep jewel tones and signature high-gloss finishes in his intriguing interiors.

Avery Sefcik (Photo courtesy Avery Sefcik)

1. Greens and teals, colors representing growth and hope, were spotted on upholstery, fabrics and wall coverings in showrooms across the market.

2. Florals are everywhere and on everything. Detailed and colorful, with patterns drawn from both traditional and contemporary inspirations, the new florals provided perfect backdrops in the Thibaut and Chaddock showrooms.

3. New lighting collections provided a great look at what’s to come. Midcentury-inspired styles with matte and shiny brass finishes and mitered glass were everywhere, along with a mix of old-school styles with fun, funky looks like those at Visual Comfort.