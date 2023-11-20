Real vs. Faux

× Expand A 30-foot-tall artificial tree in The Jefferson Hotel rotunda (Photo courtesy The Jefferson Hotel)

The holidays are undoubtedly the most popular time of the year for festive decorating. For those who celebrate Christmas, the season often starts with an age-old question about a time-honored tradition: Which is better, a real or artificial Christmas tree?

Live-cut trees require more upkeep than their faux counterparts. A 7-foot-tall cut evergreen tree needs about a gallon of water a day, says Tommy Hicks, whose family has been growing and selling cut-your-own Christmas trees at Hanover’s Windy Knoll Farm for 30 years. “You want the tree to maintain its hydration so it stays fresh and doesn’t become a fire hazard, especially since homes in the winter have low humidity and the heat is likely running,” he says.

It’s also important to research where you purchase a real tree to ensure its freshness. “If you go to a local tree lot, make sure they’ve been freshly cut and brought in, not cut two or three months ago and shipped in from far away,” suggests Tom Hicks, Tommy’s father and owner of Windy Knoll Farm.

Over time, the tree will drop its needles in anticipation of new growth in the spring, tasking homeowners with frequent floor cleanup. Purchasing your tree at a location that offers a tree shaking service will help diminish this issue. “We have a machine that shakes the tree like a paint shaker and removes a lot of those old, dead needles,” Tom Hicks says.

A 13-foot-tall live-cut tree in Chris and Kellie Giacchi's West End living room (Photo by Ansel Olson)

Many home and business owners opt for a hassle-free, mess-free experience by sticking to artificial trees and greenery that will maintain their beauty for an extended period. Known for its lavish holiday displays, Richmond’s Jefferson Hotel begins preparing decorations for installation in early November. “It is imperative that we use artificial greenery, flowers and decor, as the hotel remains decorated from the day after Thanksgiving until the first week in January,” says Rick Lunsford, hotel florist and holiday designer. “This includes our 30-foot-tall artificial tree in the Rotunda … [as well as] 20 other trees throughout the hotel and in our ballrooms.”

Lunsford says he enjoys using faux materials at home as well because it allows him to finish his decorating early so he can enjoy it longer. For those who miss the comforting scent of a real tree, he suggests “placing vases or urns of fresh evergreen branches and berries around your home. There are also wonderful sachets and sprays [that can] add the scent of the season.”

When it comes to sustainability, experts cite the environmental costs of farming and distributing real trees. Still, many shoppers prefer real trees out of nostalgia and in support of local merchants, as most tree farms are small, family-owned operations rather than the large factories that typically produce artificial trees. For less of an environmental impact, consider purchasing a balled and burlapped live tree with its roots still intact that can be replanted outdoors and enjoyed for years to come.

Whatever your preference, selecting and decorating a tree should be a pleasant experience to look forward to each year. “A lot of people choose to cut their own trees because they’ve been doing it for generations,” Tom Hicks says. “People remember coming to our farm with their parents, and now they bring their children. It’s all about following your family’s tradition.”