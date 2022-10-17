× Expand Patric Richardson, The Laundry Guy (Photo by Jared Fessler Photography)

Whether you’re adding a disco ball to your laundry room or simply adopting a new attitude, Patric Richardson believes you can make laundry fun. Taking an early interest in clothing, Richardson recalls fond memories of hanging laundry on the clothesline with his granny. He later realized the chore was a task you did for people you loved.

A hobby turned into a movement that transformed Richardson into “The Laundry Evangelist,” prompting his book “Laundry Love” and the HGTV and Discovery+ television series “The Laundry Guy.” He will be sharing his best laundry secrets Oct. 21 and 22 at the Richmond Home Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

R•Home: What can Richmonders expect when they come to see you at the Richmond Home Show?

Patric Richardson: I’m going to tell you, in a quick nutshell version, how to do your laundry at home. I don’t believe that anything goes to the dry cleaner; I believe that you can wash everything you own.

R•Home: Will we get to see a preview of what your popular laundry camps are like?

Richardson: I’m going to do a mini version of it. I’m going to bring my tools, and hopefully somebody will bring something with them, and we’ll talk about it. I’m going to let the audience dictate where it goes, because I want everyone to leave with the information that they want.

R•Home: What must-have laundry items can we expect to see?

Richardson: Most of the things I use aren’t specialty items; it’s [things] like vinegar and baking soda. So it’s not things you need to necessarily buy there — they are probably things you have at home. It’s just a new way of using them.

R•Home: Do you have any other surprises in store?

Richardson: I mean, who knows? We might find another use for vodka.

R•Home: What do you think is the most common misconception we have about laundry?

Richardson: I think the most common misconception is that you can’t do it yourself. Clothing tags are so good at making it seem so hard.

R•Home: How can people change their perspective when it comes to doing laundry?

Richardson: First, decide that you can do it. If you go in with the attitude that you’re going to have success, then you are. Part two, which to me is the bigger part, is the love that goes into laundry. You may not feel that the first time that you decide you’re going to tackle all the laundry, but when you realize how happy you’re making everyone else in your household because they have beautiful, fresh, clean clothes to wear, it gets easier.