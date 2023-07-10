Outside Style

× Expand The teak collections at Summer Classics are crafted from sustainably harvested marine-grade teak.

When it comes to outdoor furniture, Traci Lantzy is a valuable resource. Lantzy, who owns Summer Classics with her husband, Scott, has a wealth of experience furnishing outdoor spaces. Her tight-knit team knows all the little details of patio-ready pieces and helps customers to curate their perfect oasis right in their backyards. R•Home spoke with Lantzy to learn about the common materials used for outdoor furniture and when to use them.

R•Home: What are the different types of materials used for outdoor furniture?

Summer Classics owner Traci Lantzy

Traci Lantzy: There’s teak, aluminum, resin wicker and cast stone. Marine-grade teak is the highest quality; it only uses the very center part of the tree, and that is the best part of the teak. There are several kinds of aluminum — wrought aluminum and cast aluminum are most popular. Architectural-grade paint is smart to use with aluminum because it adheres to the frame so much better than a regular paint. Resin wicker has a very sturdy UV protection, so it’s meant to be outside. There’s also cast stone, which is gorgeous and can really differentiate a design space.

R•Home: Where would you suggest using each of these materials?

Lantzy: If someone is decorating their beach house, we always recommend teak. It’s very durable, very sturdy. You can’t use any cast aluminum at the beach. I wouldn’t recommend aluminum anyways because it’s very light and it may blow over. Teak won’t. Cast aluminum will also get affected by the saltwater. It gets pitted in a way that isn’t attractive, but it’s still functional and it’s still a 100%. The frame is still fine, but it isn’t attractive. Even with saltwater pools, you don’t want to use aluminum. So we always recommend teak. For a lake house, I think you really can go any way. I would just keep in mind how you want to use the space. Like, is it for your own family or is it for a rental property? Making sure that the furniture that you put in your home at the lake or the river is appropriate for the setting by considering things like the number of people who’ll be sitting at the table on a regular basis.

R•Home: What about performance fabrics?

Lantzy: Performance fabrics for outdoor furniture are very important. They’re all bleach safe. They’re easily cleaned so you don’t have to worry about Kool-Aid or Popsicles or red wine. It’s really just a matter of cleaning them twice a year, so at the end of the season and the beginning of the season. If they get a little stained, just put Clorox Clean-Up on it, and it will bleach out in the sun.