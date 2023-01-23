Native Plantscapes

× Expand A planned mix of native and ornamental plants gives this garden an uncontrived air.

There is a simple solution to subduing weeds and supporting wildlife in your own backyard. It’s as easy as matching the right plant to the problem, putting it in the right place and letting nature do the work, says landscape architect Emilie Carter.

Speaking at the Garden Club of Virginia Symposium last fall, Carter shared some strategies for managing invasive species, habitat loss and even the consequences of climate change in your backyard. Carter and her colleagues at Phyto Studio in Arlington create what they call “designed plant communities” — intentional landscapes inspired by the natural interconnectedness that has evolved between native plants and their environment. “Take a wild plant community, organize it as you would a traditional planting and you have a designed plant community,” she explains. The practice is known as functional ecology because it focuses on the supporting role that each species plays as a contributing member of an ecosystem.

“Avoid the wild and crazy aesthetic that we sometimes associate with native plants by arranging your landscape in a way that is legible,” Carter suggests. Fill the small spaces between ornamentals — such as roses, hibiscus and azaleas — with ecologically rich species that will contribute life-sustaining services. She recommends wild bergamot, Virginia mountain mint or old field goldenrod in sunny spots, with shade-tolerant mounds of wild geranium, spring beauty or creeping Jacob’s ladder in the shade. Each one offers something of benefit. “Forego invasive species like English ivy, and avoid annuals altogether,” she adds. “They are rarely native.”

× Expand Carter's garden designs start with the framework — structures, hardscape, paths and bedlines — and then are filled in with dynamic plantings.

Carter maintains that the secret to managing weeds is to crowd them out by filling in with ground cover. “Density is your friend,” she insists. She orders landscape plugs — small seedlings grown in trays — online, and plants them 12 inches apart. “Plugs are small,” she says, “but they have been raised to prioritize root establishment, which helps them to grow more vigorously and fill in quickly.” She likes native ground covers like bright-yellow roundleaf ragwort to compete with weeds, or more aggressive species like aromatic mountain mint, which she calls a bonanza for pollinators. “Organize them in vertical layers to further minimize weed pressure,” she adds. Planting in successive layers — canopy (tall trees), understory (smaller trees and saplings), shrubs, perennials and ground cover — helps to create a low-maintenance landscape offering both visual interest and high habitat value.

Carter discourages the use of soil amendments, herbicides, irrigation and even mulch, all of which she considers to be disrupters. Instead of amendments, she suggests working with what you have. “Get to know your soil. If you have clay soil in your yard, choose plants that thrive in clay.” She is especially cautious about commercial fertilizers, which can support overly aggressive or unwanted additions to your garden. As an alternative, she recommends mulching with a thick layer of deciduous leaves that will break down into valuable nutrients over time.

Bulbs can help to bridge the nutrition gap that climate change is causing for local wildlife, Carter says. The emerging disconnect between pollinator life cycles, which are governed by temperature, and plant life means that the insects that originally evolved to hatch when vegetative food production is at its peak are now emerging early. “Plant straight species bulbs like purple woodland crocus, sprightly winter aconite or classic white snowdrop,” she urges. “They will provide critical food in the very beginning of the season when it is needed the most.” She recommends planting bulbs in clusters to create a concentrated food source.

When wilding your backyard, a good offense is the best defense. Grow a diverse selection of native plants that will compete against invasive species, counteract climate change and support the ecosystem as a whole. “The plants will do the work when you put them in the right space,” Carter says.