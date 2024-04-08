Moody Neutrals

× 1 of 3 Expand A deeper-hued neutral adds depth: The kitchen island is painted a deep gray-green, Benjamin Moore Ashwood Moss. × 2 of 3 Expand Walls painted in Benjamin Moore Vanilla Milkshake are warmed by the deep color of the cabinets in the butler’s pantry. × 3 of 3 Expand In the sitting room, Benjamin Moore Amherst Gray, a darker neutral, grounds the space. Prev Next

Looking beyond white walls and a pale color palette is something that Lindsey Frank and Shanda Humphrey, partners in Duet Design Studio, do all the time for clients seeking a minimalist style or limited color range in their home. Their website attracted the attention of a professional couple who were drawn to images of other projects showing how light and dark tones can create warmth as they add character and depth to a home.

“It was about achieving that homey feel [for the clients],” Humphrey says. “They travel, but most of the time, it’s for work, so they want to be able to come home and be cozy and comfortable, and they wanted to keep their modern aesthetic while remaining true to the house.”

The couple had occupied a town home in Northern Virginia that had a minimalist and modern style. With their move to Henrico County, they wanted to shift their design aesthetic to a more sophisticated approach, made possible by a complete home renovation that included a light-filled addition.

“We encouraged [the clients] not to be afraid to go with saturated, rich colors,” Humphrey says. “Darker colors envelop [you,] and can give a womb-like feel. They are timeless and work well with a multitude of finishes and fabrics.”

Most rooms were painted in Benjamin Moore Vanilla Milkshake, a cooler off-white, while built-in cabinetry in the butler’s pantry, sitting rooms and utility room feature deeper tones. “It’s less daunting to paint a small space in a deep, dark hue,” Frank says. “It can become a little jewel box.”

Wood accents in shelving, furniture and drawer fronts bring the warmth of the outdoors inside. In the kitchen, the island was painted in Benjamin Moore Ashwood Moss, a deep gray-green, setting it apart from the lighter perimeter cabinets. Humphrey and Frank also sourced antique rugs and vintage bowls to provide visual interest that isn’t disruptive. “Any room can have color in it, it just depends on the tone,” Humphrey says.

While some people might consider using dark colors in a home a bold approach, the Duet Design pair takes a broader view.

“Bold and muted, or bold and neutral can mean different things,” Humphrey says. “Darker colors are already traditional, but now we’re giving them a modern update by pairing them with contrasting shades.”

“When I think of bold [colors], I think of loud yellow, fuchsia, pinks,” Frank says. “I think a lot of people are afraid of color, [and] we’ve struggled with getting people to branch out from white on white on white. This project was a good segue for people contemplating color.”