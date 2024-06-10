Show Them Off

× 1 of 2 Expand SMS Architects worked with Mary Beth Scott on the design for these bookcases showcasing special pieces from her McCoy pottery collection. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 2 of 2 Expand Stephanie Theofanos echoed the deep orange of a featured painting in pillows and other accessories. (Photo by Mindie Ballard) Prev Next

Most of us spend a lot of time in our homes, but are they truly reflections of who we are?

Many things make up our essence — personal history, jobs, hobbies, interests. One way we showcase these pieces of ourselves is through our collections, which highlight the things we are most passionate about and offer a unique window into our personality.

However, collections needn’t be limited to expensive, one-of-a-kind pieces or overabundant knickknacks. They can be anything from decorative pieces to more functional items that evoke the spirit of the collector. When done strategically, incorporating collections into your home decor is a great way to authentically weave your personality into a space.

Homeowner Mary Beth Scott was introduced to McCoy pottery by her father, who began collecting it as a memory of the pieces seen in his childhood home. “[My parents] taught me how to find the character in some of these older pieces and make them my own in today's age,” Scott says.

Now, Scott is fully engrossed in the thrill of the hunt, trying to find pieces to add to her collection with her father. In addition to McCoy pottery, Scott also collects Fenton Art Glass, of which her mother was an avid fan, and figurines made in occupied Japan, which is a collection she’s taken up for herself.

As she decorated her home, Scott says, her rule was to incorporate at least one piece from one of her collections in each room. “I'll start with a piece from my collection and then [design] the room from it or go from a fabric that I just had to have and choose the perfect piece to go with it,” she says.

In her basement, Scott worked with SMS Architects on a custom built-in bookshelf inspired by the octagonal paneling found in her home’s original door, designed over 100 years ago. Nestled between traditional shelves storing books are octagonal cutouts that frame a selection of McCoy pottery pieces, including several that Scott hunted specifically for the bookshelf as it was being built.

Sometimes the collections themselves influence the design elements incorporated into a space, explains Stephanie Theofanos, founder of Modern Traditions Interior Design. Recalling a recent project where she helped a Richmond couple who collected work by local artists find decor that complemented but did not overpower their art collection.

“One of the art pieces featured a very strong orange,” Theofanos says, “so we did accent pillows in a deep orange and later found a [crinkled glass sculpture] for the coffee table.”

For Theofanos, finding themes, whether through colors, shapes or other elements, is a great way to incorporate a common thread throughout your home decor without taking away from the pieces themselves.

For larger collections, Theofanos says it’s also helpful to group small items and rotate items seasonally to reduce busyness and keep the home visually exciting. “Grouping them together makes more of a statement and makes it easier to stop and take in.”