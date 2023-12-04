Deck Your Halls

× 1 of 4 Expand To achieve this “blue Christmas” look, Sarah Hillery says she adds hints of the hue by hand-tying French blue velvet bows on her tree and pine garlands. (Photo by Alison Gootee) × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy Andre Young × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy Chloe Cubbage × 4 of 4 Expand Photo via Getty Images Prev Next

Now that we’ve settled into fall, it’s time to start dusting off those boxes of holiday decorations. Whether you’re more traditional or avant-garde, getting in the holiday spirit starts from within — the home, that is. Four Richmond decorators share their tips on how to set the scene for the fall and winter holidays.

Sara Hillery, Sara Hillery Interior Design

“I find joy in setting the scene by decking the halls and trimming the tree in a cohesive theme that reflects the spirit of the season. Each holiday, I pride myself in choosing a different festive theme and intentionally weaving it throughout each space in my home. When it comes to holiday decor, design is in the details! Pick a holiday theme that reflects your personal style and fully embrace it both inside and out. Sprinkling hints of the theme throughout the home — so that it is there, but not overpowering — is the key to achieving an elegant holiday look that you will want to live with all season long.”

Andre Young, Andre Young Interiors

“What inspires me most for fall 2023 is the idea of romance [through] luxurious textiles and materials. Consider blinging out your pumpkins and gourds with gold and silver leafing and adding different sizes of rhinestones and jewels or strings of crystal beads. When trimming your shrubs and tree limbs, save them. You can easily place them indoors and outdoors in planter pots to create a dramatic effect. [For] Christmas, I like to add fantasy florals like magnolias and pomegranates with accents of frosted vines and suspending strands of pearls and crystals. A trend I've always loved is incorporating jewelry into my decor. If you have old, broken jewelry, save it. The jewelry can be easily applied to plain glass ornaments.”

Chloe Cubbage, Hive Interiors

“Holiday decorating doesn’t have to be conventional. As long as pieces speak to your soul, they’ll be the perfect backdrop to a season of warmth and celebration. Nature walk finds in a collection of apothecary jars are the perfect balance to Grandma’s silver candelabras.”

Stephanie Casey, Stephanie Casey Interiors

“Your front door sets the stage for the holiday season, so I recommend displaying a festive wreath. I love bringing pieces of the outside inside. You can do this by using evergreen garland and adding your own pine cones that you find in your yard. Incorporate white twinkle lights … the more the merrier! [If] you have extra ornaments, you can place these in vases and baskets, and they make a beautiful display that you can place on the coffee table or end tables. To top it all off, don't forget to break out your favorite holiday scented candle.”