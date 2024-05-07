Curate and Captivate

Collections are museums of the soul. Each object reflects a cherished memory or exciting acquisition. Beyond furniture and fabric, the heart of a Richmond home lies in the things that hold meaning for the people within.

Collecting is intrinsic to the human experience. Pretty shells and pebbles held the same allure for our Stone Age ancestors as they do for us today. Victorians, with a magpie’s eye for novel trinkets, were consummate collectors. Their cabinets of curiosities overflowed with botanical specimens, delicate bones and iridescent butterfly wings. Souvenirs, postcards, stamps and coins were meaningful mementos then and remain so now.

The components of an interesting collection are boundless. Anything that is significant to the collector can become a defining design element, infusing a home with endless character. The only wrong way to display a collection is carelessly, so it merits some thought about what to showcase, where and how.

Curate

When incorporating a collection into your design, start by selecting what will take center stage. Choose your absolute favorites and group them by theme, color or texture to tell a cohesive story. Be bold! Hold some things back and rotate them seasonally or as the mood strikes.

Contextualize … or Not

Display collections in spaces that make sense. Framed album covers cozy up nicely in a den, while a set of antique rolling pins gives off kitchen vibes. But sometimes rules are made to be broken. Things displayed out of context can be enchanting. A powder room wallpapered in postcards sparks curiosity, while a collage of vintage buttons is as cute as a button in a nursery.

Contain

Frames focus the eye and elevate the importance of what lies within. Frame collections vertically using shadow boxes or floating shelves or horizontally using a tray. This creates a bigger visual impact, especially for smaller pieces, and it communicates intentional composition rather than unintended clutter. The space surrounding a display is also important, so leave room for the eye to rest.

Call Attention

Choose a contrasting backdrop, be it paint or wallpaper, to make your collection pop. Directing light onto a display also creates drama and amps up allure. There are many easily installed fixtures available to illuminate shelves, pedestals and walls.

Celebrate Your Collection

Richmond is home to a wealth of history and culture that inspire collectors and collections of all kinds. With creativity, it’s fun to transform collectibles into captivating narratives for your home.

Create Balance

Make your collection sing by using rhythm in color, pattern and size. Groupings in odd numbers create balance. Within a triad, a small, medium and large item each satisfy the desire for order and variety. Experiment with risers or other bases to create depth and height for dynamic compositions. For colorful collections, rainbow order is pleasantly prismatic, though monochromatic groupings are equally impactful.