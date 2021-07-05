× 1 of 2 Expand A Richmond Homearama 2021 dream house by Homesmith Construction × 2 of 2 Expand A Richmond Homearama 2021 dream house by Homesmith Construction Prev Next

Homebuyers can see the latest trends, technology and decorating ideas at Richmond Homearama 2021 from July 10 to 25.

Presented by the Home Building Association of Richmond, the 12-day home show features eight designer-furnished dream homes in the Summer Lake community.

“This year, we have implemented modern elements in a quaint Chesterfield neighborhood,” says association CEO Danna Markland. “The homes feature home entertaining on multi levels of the house. They provide design inspiration and a lounge atmosphere indoor and out.”

Themes this year include farmhouse cottage and modern coastal vibes, the latter on display in the Marina del Rey home. “One feature that I’m excited about is the custom metal, wood and glass floating staircase,” Markland says. “It is suspended. It’s a work of art. That home also has modern floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s really unique.”

The modern farmhouse Fenway model includes a three-season screened-in porch that extends across the entire back of the house. Also notable are the modern metal-and-glass home office and the detached pub shed, a reflection of the inside to outside entertaining theme.

“The beauty of new construction is that if you can envision it, you can build it,” Markland says.

New construction pivoted to buyer demands quickly over this last year, when at-home amenities became increasingly important. “The builders in Richmond Homearama at Summer Lake designed these homes to reflect the best of luxury living in this new age,” Markland says. “What that looks like, well, you will have to come to the show and see."