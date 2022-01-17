In times of turmoil, our homes become even more of a haven from the world. As COVID-related disruptions persisted in 2021 — continued illness, socially distanced working environments, supply chain issues — the home improvement industry persevered to provide area homeowners with the renovations of their dreams. Here, learn about top industry professionals in the Richmond area who have been honored for such renovations by the Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia (formerly the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, NARI) with their 2021 Contractor of the Year awards.

Residential Interior Remodel

HomeMasons Inc.

with Artistic Stone Design of Richmond, Colonial Floors of VA, Ferguson Enterprises, Seven Hills Electric, ET Moore Manufacturing, Morris Tile Distributors, Siewers Lumber & Millwork, and RJT Industries

These clients bought their home for its size and location, with the intent of retooling and customizing its interior to suit their more contemporary aesthetic. The couple wanted spaces to display and complement their collection of modern paintings and sculpture. “This mostly interior renovation is unique in its conversion of a fairly traditional design home into a series of spaces, which, while maintaining some of its classical quality, becomes an exciting adventure of openness and light, unexpected sculptural forms, and unique found objects,” says HomeMasons’ Mason Hearn. The entry, kitchen, primary suite, laundry and informal dining areas were reimagined by opening up the traditional floor plan.

Runner-up: Custom Kitchens with Branch Builders LLC

Commercial Historical Remodel

Leo Lantz Construction Inc.

with Colonial Floors of VA, Noland Company, Morris Tile Distributors, Ferguson Enterprises and ET Moore Manufacturing

The headquarters of Leo Lantz Construction received its very own facelift. Their goal was to restore, revive and modernize the historic 1930s-era building that once served the community as a convenience store. “We have salvaged the character and charm of the historic structure while blending modern elements and amenities,” says Leo W. Lantz, president of Leo Lantz Construction. The building now has additional much-needed storage and capacity for field, showroom and office operations — including updated client consultation and kitchen spaces. They also improved accessibility and added energy-efficient lighting. Modern fixtures, flooring, tile and lighting were carefully sourced to revive the feeling of the original era. One of the most noteworthy features is a painstakingly restored tin ceiling.

Residential Kitchen Over $100,000

James River Construction LLC

When you have a detailed wish list and the inspiration photos to back it up, the result is a dream kitchen tailored to meet your every need. These James River Construction clients swapped out their small, dated kitchen with no gathering space for a two-story addition featuring an open floor plan kitchen/family room combo above and a garage below. A generous island with quartz countertops provides ample seating and workspace, while thoughtfully designed custom cabinetry fills very specific storage needs for small kitchen appliances, cleaning products and seasonal items. Designer touches include overlays on the refrigerator and dishwasher cabinetry, a natural-stone backsplash, and satin brass hardware, plumbing fixtures and lighting.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

Residential Kitchen Under $100,000

Paragon Construction Co. LLC

with Morris Tile Distributors, Classic Granite & Marble, and The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store

“This project was all about the design and the beauty of the reconfiguration,” says Paragon Construction’s Jeremy Shank, the president, designer and customer advisor for the company behind this prize-winning remodel. The original kitchen, with an obtrusive peninsula and dated cabinets and appliances, had an unusual floor plan with flow issues. Solutions included accommodating a load-bearing wall with clever cabinetry installation, while removing a divider wall and relocating the plumbing it housed to create an unobstructed welcome into a single cohesive space. “The solution provided an inviting, open floor plan that literally changed how the homeowner utilizes that space,” Shank says. White countertops and Shaker-style cabinets, with improved storage capacity from the previous kitchen, are accented by navy cabinetry on the island. New lighting further brightens the space.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

Residential Historical Remodel

Haines Construction

The first floor of this 1930s Dutch Colonial lacked good natural light and did not have a rear hall connecting the back halves of the home. Haines Construction was tasked with not only remedying this dark, disjointed floor plan but also creating a first-floor study that can easily be converted into a bedroom, allowing the homeowners to age in place. The addition of a rear atrium with a conservatory roof brings in plenty of light and a better connection to the new kitchen and study. Other first-floor updates include a new coat closet and powder room. “The resulting renovation checked most all of the boxes on the owners’ wish list for their forever home,” says Tom Haines of Haines Construction.

Residential Bath Under $50,000

Custom Kitchens Inc., designer Melissa Utt Heatley

The previous addition of a primary bath — accessed through a closet and dominated by a 1990s soaker tub — needed a remodel and a palette refresh to make it a getaway oasis for two busy parents of young children. The tub was replaced with a double vanity, improving flow and increasing storage, while a cramped corner shower was reimagined into a larger custom shower with multiple shower heads, half walls and glass panels. White walls and subway tile keep things light and bright, while black hexagon floor tiles and penny tile in the shower niches add modern flair and a pop of contrast. Rustic cherry cabinets provide a note of warmth. Judges cite this winning project’s “great use of space and balance.”

Runner-up: Custom Kitchens Inc., designer Allison Stowers

Residential Bath Over $50,000

HomeMasons Inc.

with Artistic Stone Design of Richmond, Seven Hills Electric, Ferguson Enterprises, and Siewers Lumber & Millwork

What was once a 1990s builder-grade bathroom now emulates a spa-like bath in a luxury hotel. “There is barely a square inch in this bathroom which was not considered in regards to the architectural detailing,” says HomeMasons’ Mason Hearn “The existing space included an awkward asymmetrical ceiling, which we balanced and brought down to scale, while leaving enough height and adding illumination to have a spacious but well-scaled volume.” Special features include flush-panel frameless cabinetry, open shelving, Virginia soapstone counters, stone-lined niches along the shower and above the bath for storage and to house fixtures, and the incorporation of an existing window opening into the shower for natural light, updated with a new window for privacy.

Runner-up: BK Martin Construction with Classic Granite & Marble

Home Theater/Home Automation

James River Construction LLC

with MMIS

When adding on to a home, you can go up, out — or down. For this newly constructed home theater, James River Construction went 12 feet below ground level to create a home theater that emulates an authentic movie palace experience. With luxury recliners, a fully appointed snack bar/kitchenette, and custom lighting, sound and audiovisual equipment, this space takes movie night to the next level. Extensive soundproofing and waterproofing were also keys to success. “Our clients’ very precise needs and wants, along with their own high level of attention to all of the details, made this project a lot of fun to execute,” says Ken Felts, president of James River Construction. “And, if we do say so ourselves, it turned out to be an amazing space for this family to enjoy for years to come.”

Runner-up: Sound & Image Design

Organizational Remodel/Uplift

Closet Factory

with Lane Homes & Remodeling

In this luxury primary bath suite, the client wanted a light, bright and modern aesthetic to blend with the traditional design in the rest of the home. The resulting open-concept bathroom, laundry room, closet and wet bar area employs luxury features and finishes while also prioritizing accessibility for a homeowner with limited mobility. Features include a doorless, barrier-free shower with floor-to-ceiling marble, LED strips mounted under vanity sinks to increase visibility, and waterfall counter edges to protect from potential wheelchair bumps. Brushed-brass fixtures throughout, as well as coordinating chandeliers and sconces, add to the luxury vibe. A waterline to the coffee maker means never having to refill the machine for that morning cup.

Residential Addition

HomeMasons Inc.

with Ferguson Enterprises, Morris Tile Distributors, Artistic Stone Design of Richmond, Seven Hills Electric, Siewers Lumber & Millwork, and Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

Is it a screened porch or a four-season sunroom? Both. Originally envisioned as an open screened porch, it was decided during the design process that a system that quickly converts from screened to enclosed would add more function and value. Replacing a dilapidated deck, this expanded living and entertaining space includes a 14-foot barrel vault ceiling illuminated by concealed LED tape lighting, plenty of seating around a flat-screen TV, and a creative solution for a full “outdoor” cooking center inside a space determined by building inspectors to be “indoor.” “This porch addition was a triumph of ‘bringing the outdoors in,’ in a beautiful modern yet classically detailed enclosure,” says HomeMasons founder Mason Hearn.

Runner-up: Lane Homes & Remodeling

Entire House

Haines Construction

To update this 1926 Museum District home, an outdated kitchen and nonadjacent sitting room were transformed into a cohesive space while staying true to the home’s historical character. “Though we only extended the home’s footprint by 6 feet, the result allowed us to make a more open and brighter space between the kitchen and living areas,” says Tom Haines, president of Haines Construction. Installing a massive steel beam the width of the house allowed for a seamless ceiling into the new space. Features include a new kitchen peninsula with sightlines to the dining and sitting rooms, an updated powder room and a window seat with built-in storage. Outside, the window extension is faced with copper panels that will develop a patina over time.

Runner-up: James River Construction LLC

Outdoor Living

Paragon Construction Co. LLC

For clients who wanted a bigger outdoor space with the comfort of indoors, Paragon Construction transformed a cramped, hot deck into a three-season oasis. Glass garage doors on the rear wall allow the clients to switch from a screened porch to an enclosed three-season room with the flick of a switch. “From the outside looking in, it seems simple — using garage doors — but using exterior materials in an interior way was challenging,” says Jeremy Shank, the company’s president, designer and customer advisor. “In the end, the transition was seamless, beautiful — and allowed for the customer to enjoy their new renovated porch all year-round.” The new space also features luxury vinyl-plank flooring and an electric fireplace.

Residential Interior or Exterior Specialty

Haines Construction

What could have been demolished following significant water damage over the years was instead brought back to its original glory in this 1910 Church Hill home. Using careful, superior craftsmanship and historically appropriate materials, Haines Construction revitalized this front porch while staying true to its historic origins. “Because several of the column pieces had been lost or replaced over time, we chose to hand-make and -turn replacements to match as closely as possible to the originals,” says Tom Haines of Haines Construction. “Thankfully, the homeowners had these pieces on hand for us to painstakingly replicate using a wood lathe and various carving tools.” A repaired, painted porch floor, repaired copper flashing and freshly painted window trim further enhance this historic home.

Runner-up: BK Martin Construction Inc.