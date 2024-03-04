home

Deep terra cotta envelops a private study designed by Jamie Ivey in the 2023 Richmond Symphony League Designer House. (Photo by Ansel Olson)
Chinoiserie in soft blue by Melissa Walton (Photo courtesy Melissa Walton)
Benjamin Moore's Blue Nova
Pantone's Peach Fuzz

Color sets the tone for nearly any creative project. With its emotional pull and visual intrigue, color helps tell a cohesive story in a space, weaving itself into every design choice in a room. As trends continue to change, which colors will set the tone in 2024? While various shades of blue continue to trend, such as Benjamin Moore’s Blue Nova and Sherwin-Williams’ Upward, there is a strong emergence of warmer neutrals as seen in Glidden’s Limitless. For a bolder approach, Pantone’s Peach Fuzz offers both a nostalgic and bright, modern feel. Four designers share which color trends they are excited to see in Richmond homes.

Jamie Ivey, Ivey Design Group

“I'm excited to lean into rich, warm colors that are saturated and sophisticated. Deep terra cottas, rusts and copper tones will really take center stage this year as we all gravitate away from pale, cool tones. We're leaning into cozy vibes for 2024!”

Patti Ryan, Patti Ryan Design

“As much as I look forward to the ‘shock and awe’ of the newly selected color of the year, I am not overly influenced by the picks! I always tell my clients that 'every color has their day,' and I urge them to select colors that they resonate with. I always pay attention to what my client is wearing or I might ask them to pull a favorite article of clothing from their closet. However, I am excited to see a new direction in color, such as Pantone’s Peach Fuzz and Glidden’s Limitless. It is refreshing to move away from gray and white. Blue tones are always in style in RVA.”

Tracy deShazo, Tracy deShazo Interiors

“As a person who has a natural affinity to color, I'm intrigued when the paint industry announces the color of the year. It’s exciting to see people embrace color into their interiors again. I’m drawn to the clever use of blues and greens, the way they complement each other, creating a timeless aesthetic. I love the idea — and am a fan of — infusing touches of pink and orange that can bring energy to a space when executed with thoughtful consideration.”

Melissa Walton, Cabin Creek Interiors

“We love working with color and are always excited to see something fresh in color trends. Pantone’s Peach Fuzz perfectly bridges the gap between timeless aesthetics and modern charm. Depending on how it is paired, it can have many personalities! Adding peach with black and white creates a modern, graphic dynamic. Pairing it with ivory and olive green works well in traditional spaces. Peach is easy to work in as an accent to warm up cool neutrals. It’s a versatile color that’s here to last.”