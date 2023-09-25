Among the Trees

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Once or twice a month, as often as his schedule allows, Ali Tabassian welcomes friends to his Richmond home for cocktails, a light supper, conversation and, occasionally, a musical performance. The most appealing feature of his house, says Tabassian, who bought it just two years ago, is that it’s surrounded by nature. “It has a modern look to it with a lot of nature around it, and even when you’re in the house itself with the big windows, you feel like the outside is inside.”

Perched on a ledge in a dense stand of trees with a nearby creek, the house was designed with simple lines and large plate-glass windows looking out at the trees. One of Tabassian’s favorite features is the large deck just off the kitchen that overlooks the creek. When he entertains, Tabassian says, his guests always end up on the deck or standing in the kitchen.

He generally limits his guest lists to several couples drawn from different groups of friends to encourage conversation and a free flow of ideas. “I like to mix things up and have people of different ideas and different backgrounds … which just livens up the conversation a little bit.”

When planning his menus, Tabassian says he likes to go as seasonal as possible. “I like cooking Thai and occasionally will try some Persian food, and who doesn’t like Italian?” On a recent Friday evening, his guests enjoyed Cucumber-ginger Fizz cocktails created by his girlfriend, Kim Smith, before digging into a light supper buffet featuring steak salad and cucumber-dill yogurt. Find the menu and a recipe for the main course below.

Light Supper Menu

Summer steak salad

Chicken tikka with dipping sauce

Cucumber-dill yogurt

Chicken salad in lettuce wraps

Peach and tomato salad

Spiced watermelon

Hummus

Vegetable and charcuterie board

Strawberries, figs, grapes and nuts

Sumac Spritzer mocktail

Cucumber-ginger Fizz cocktail

Summer Steak Salad

For the steak

1 1/2 pounds flank steak

Juice of one lime

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup chopped cilantro for garnish

In a small bowl mix the spices, Worcestershire sauce and lime juice. Put the steak in a storage bag, pour in the mixture and mix thoroughly. Store the bag in the refrigerator for 4 hours or preferably overnight. When ready to cook, bring the steak to room temperature. Cook on medium-high heat for about 4 minutes on each side. Place on a cutting board and cut into thin slices and garnish with chopped cilantro. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

For the salad

6 cups mixed greens

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 thinly sliced red onion

1 ear sweet corn

1 large avocado

1/2 cup crumbled feta or Gorgonzola cheese

Generously oil and season the ear of corn and grill until browned. Cut the kernels off the cob and add them to the greens with the tomatoes and onions. Mix with cilantro-lime dressing (recipe below) and add the cheese.

For the cilantro-lime dressing

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup whole-milk yogurt (optional)

Put the ingredients in a blender and adjust the salt and honey to taste.