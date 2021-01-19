A Sunshine State of Design

× Expand Holly Holden, author, designer and former Richmonder (Photo by Gabriella Narus)

It was her son’s enchanting wedding at the Everglades Club in November 2013 that inspired interior designer Holly Holden to write her latest book, “Pearls of Palm Beach.”

Published in August, the coffee table book transports readers to the coastal paradise through eight stately homes that encapsulate true Palm Beach style — the jolly juxtaposition of classical furnishings with vibrant color schemes.

“So many people think of [Palm Beach] as over the top. … The people I was meeting were timeless and tailored. That’s the side of Palm Beach I wanted to show,” says the former Richmonder, who attended St. Catherine’s School and graduated from the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business.

R•HOME: What defines Palm Beach style?

Holly Holden: The first element that comes to mind is the manicured hedges that are prevalent in front of a majority of the houses. The hedges translate to understated elegance, which I applaud. Another element is the use of joyfully vibrant, tropical colors on the walls, upholstery or artwork. Yellows, greens, corals and, of course, my favorite, pinks. The atmosphere is one of bringing the outside in.

R•HOME: How do the homes featured in this book embody Palm Beach style?

Holden: Like pearls, these treasured houses reflect the same aura of refinement and tradition. They are not flashy. The design elements do not go out of style, they are not trendy or chic but instead are timeless and tailored.

R•HOME: What are the details that bring this style to life in the book?

Holden: Meissen porcelain parrots, polished silver, from picture frames to serving pieces, monogrammed [and] embroidered towels, antelope patterned carpets, Chinese jardinieres and garden stools, well-appointed curtains and bed coverings, seashells lined in silver, raffia-covered coffee tables, needlepoint pillows created by the owner herself, [and] monograms on anything that doesn’t move.

R•HOME: What traditional design elements lay the foundation for Palm Beach style in the houses featured in the book?

Holden: Classically designed furniture and mirrors, Chippendale [and] Hepplewhite style, club chairs with contrasting piping, elegant dining rooms, Gracie wallpapers, beautifully appointed powder rooms, pastel portraits of the children, and unique decorative elements and artwork that tell a story about the owner’s interests.