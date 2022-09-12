Anniversary Project

Jay Hugo, managing principal of 3North, is proud of the company’s handsome coffee table book, “3North Houses.” The 300-page, orange linen-bound book celebrates 20 years, from 1999 to 2019, of the architectural firm’s residential projects, both renovations and new construction.

3North’s new coffee table book (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

“We have 17 featured project sections in the book that we call elements,” Hugo says. “They include details of the projects as well as special moments in our other work.”

The elegant photos included in the book bring the projects to life, while the accompanying text includes design information and project highlights.

The featured projects vary widely, highlighting the broad scope of the company’s work. Most are located in Central Virginia, but they span the Eastern region as far north as Nova Scotia.

“We are using this book as our calling card as we pursue work in other markets,” Hugo says. “It took us 2 1/2 years to assemble photography, complete the writing and art direction. It was a significant process, but we are excited about it. There has been a lot of interest and a lot of demand. I wish we had printed more copies.”