From the Editor: The Trifecta

Back in the Before Time, I always looked forward to fall, with its promise of cooler weather, a return to school for my kids and, dare I say, indulging in all things pumpkin spice-flavored. But this year, as with everything during the pandemic, I’m feeling a bit apprehensive about the new season. Our three main features in this issue capture some of the topics that keep me up at night: the return of students to college campuses during a pandemic, the seemingly random nature of the severity of the effects of COVID-19 and all that is still unknown about the virus, and the upcoming Nov. 3 elections.

For “Pandemic Semester” on Page 70, we asked three former Richmond magazine interns to share with us their experiences during the first week of classes at Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech and the University of Richmond. Their first-person accounts shed some light on the weird reality of virtual classes, quarantine dorms, masked journeys around campus and what to do when you can’t do what college students do best — socialize in large groups. Colleges and universities around the country are now hotspots for the virus (who could have guessed?), and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out during the next few months. As of press time in mid-September, VCU had reported 218 positive cases, Tech had 711 cases, and UR, a significantly smaller school, reported just 15 positive COVID-19 tests.

I have a son studying at Tech, and so far he’s stayed healthy. Among his friends who have tested positive, and other college students I know, the virus for most has been fairly mild, with congestion, some head and body aches, and, for nearly all, the loss of taste and smell, which, anecdotally, is often the first symptom to arise.

It makes the coronavirus seem like maybe it’s not such a big deal — until you read accounts from those who have not fared as well. In “A Long, Dark Road” (Page 86), Tharon Giddens talks to three local patients who experienced severe effects from the virus this summer, including an otherwise healthy 30-year-old mother of two and a Navy veteran and jiujitsu black belt. It’s a sobering reminder that we’re dealing with a serious threat, and great motivation to continue to mask up, wash your hands and keep your distance.

Beginning on Page 78, we introduce all six of the candidates running for Richmond mayor with short Q&As. Though not all our readers can vote in the Richmond mayoral election, the results will reverberate throughout the region. We asked each contender the same set of questions, and though we were limited in what we could run in print, you can read the full transcripts online at richmondmag.com/mayor2020. The winner will have quite a set of issues to face as mayor in the years ahead.

With all that in mind, I think I’ll treat myself to a pumpkin spice latte.