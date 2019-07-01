From the Editor: The More Things Change …

I first contributed to Richmond magazine in November 1994, writing a feature on artist and restaurant designer Richard Patterson and his work on Havana ’59 and the now defunct, but revolutionary for their time, Grafiti Grille and Chico’s Mansion.

A lot has changed in that quarter century, including Richmond’s restaurant landscape, which has exploded in recent years. This issue’s brunch package is evidence of the depth of our dining scene, with seemingly endless options for just about every kind of brunch experience one can imagine.

At the same time, some things remain the same. Havana ’59 is still an anchor in Shockoe Bottom, getting a nod for its brunch offerings on page 116. Its food, and Patterson’s decor, have stood the test of time. The Jefferson Hotel’s Champagne brunch, where I first met my husband’s extended family in 1992, is still going strong, and we look at the secrets to its longevity on page 121.

And I’m still writing for Richmond magazine, here in my first letter as its editorial director.

My relationship to the magazine has evolved over the years. I contributed stories off and on for more than a decade as a freelance writer until I joined the staff in 2012 as Richmond magazine’s online editor. In 2014, I took on the role as managing editor of R•Home magazine, and now I am thrilled to take over for longtime Editorial Director Susan Winiecki (who remains on board as associate publisher), who assigned that first feature to me in 1994.

As I’ve written about our city for this publication and others over the years, I’ve often reflected on how privileged I am to be able to share the stories of the people and places that make Richmond such a fantastic place to live. Equally important, and an even greater responsibility, is investigating the issues that trouble the region — again, some of which persist after 25 years.

Journalism has changed a lot since I entered the profession, but the important role of a city magazine remains. While I’ll likely be doing less writing with my new gig (though I will be responsible for filling this space each month), I’m excited to work with our staff to bring you the same great news and stories you’ve come to expect from Richmond magazine over the past 40 years — and maybe some surprises, too.

I look forward to getting to know our readers and hope to hear from you about what you would like to see in the pages of this magazine and online. Feel free to share your thoughts. I’m listening.