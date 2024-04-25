From the Editor: Mighty Machines

Throughout my childhood, an old car sat rusting in a neighbor’s yard. It was tiny, boxy and pastel-colored, and I loved it. Years later, I learned it was a Nash Metropolitan, and when a friend introduced me to Cars & Coffee Richmond, the largest local car meetup, I saw one in person for the first time in decades. The car was still tiny and adorable, and my admiration turned to longing. I stalked them online, discovered that they are more available and affordable than I had expected for a 60-year-old vehicle, and last year I purchased a Metropolitan of my own.

Owning an old car has been a new experience. It ran when I bought it but not when it arrived, and it took several months, several garages and a great tow truck driver to get it going. But I absolutely love my cute, quirky car. When I drive it, people wave, honk and even stop to chat at intersections. A friend likes to say that my Nash brings joy wherever it goes.

More than that, though, has been the pleasure of discovering Richmond‘s car community. It is as varied as the cars on the road, and the people I’ve met so far have been incredibly warm, welcoming and helpful. They don’t care if you own an unusual or classic car, just that you share their love of the machines. We share a glimpse of Richmond’s car culture starting on Page 70.

We turn to another type of machine entirely for our annual Top Docs coverage. Paula Peters Chambers spoke to three medical organizations and providers, including our cover doctor, K. Singh Sahni, who use unusual devices to help patients in unique ways. Learn of their accomplishments beginning on Page 78, then keep reading to meet several medical professionals who are helping normalize hospice care. You’ll also find our annual list of Top Docs — the colleagues whom doctors turn to in times of need and an invaluable reference for all of us. Finally, there’s bonus health coverage throughout the issue, so check each section for a related article. Enjoy!