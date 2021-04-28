From the Editor: Full Circle

The printer’s proof of last year’s Top Docs cover sits on a countertop in the center of Richmond magazine’s offices, an artifact of the first days of the pandemic. When we started working on that issue last year, the novel coronavirus was something we were hearing about on the national news, and we watched with concern as global air traffic was restricted, cruise ship passengers began testing positive for the virus and the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. When the first case was confirmed in Virginia on March 7, like everyone else, our staff developed a plan to vacate the office for a few weeks until the virus was under control.

It’s just over a year later, and when I work in the office once a week on my assigned day, I feel a pang of sadness — and disbelief — every time I see that 2020 Top Docs cover and remember that frantic and frightening last day in the office.

As we come full circle in our production cycle, we honor Richmond’s Top Docs once again. We are always appreciative of Richmond’s talented medical community, but this past year has shown us like never before the critical role our health care professionals fill in society. In addition to presenting the results of our annual survey asking the medical community to nominate their top peers in 92 categories, we talk to Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine czar, and explore the lasting effects the pandemic will have on the medical profession and the way we receive care. As part of the Top Docs survey, we asked respondents about the future of health care post-pandemic. Top Docs editor Tharon Giddens contacted several of these providers, and the insights he shares from those conversations are fascinating. Check out our coverage on Page 90.

In this issue we also take a look at the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, one of the few classical ensembles to continue live performances during the pandemic. In addition to developing some innovative strategies to weather the storm of the past year, the orchestra also has several new leaders — all of whom are women, another anomaly in the male-dominated world of classical music. Learn more on Page 74.

On Page 82, writer Paula Peters Chambers introduces us to Olympic hopeful and Chesterfield resident Keira D’Amato. A standout collegiate runner, D’Amato, 36, returned to competitive running in 2017 and has been amazingly successful. She holds the American record for the fastest women’s time for 10 miles and in January signed a contract with Nike. In June, she will compete in a trial for a chance to run the 10K at the Olympics.

“I’ve showed you can do it your way,” D’Amato says. “There’s not just one path up the mountain.”