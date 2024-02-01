February 2024 Issue

Illustration by Justin Vaughan
In This Issue
UPFRONT
20 / From the Editor
WELCOME
28 / GAZETTEER The region’s history is apparent in its place names.
34 / GROUNDBREAKERS Icons, trailblazers and interesting people who are changing the region
44 / EXCERPT A sociological tour visits sites of resistance and resilience.
DIVERSIONS
50 / MUSEUMS Richmond’s museums provide pathways to the past.
54 / PARKS Infrastructure updates at Maymont
64 / HOMECOMING A founder returns to Gallery5.
66 / ART Galleries showcase art in every dimension.
72 / ACCESSIBILITY The vital role of ASL interpreters
82 / RECREATION Courts and clubs for cornhole and pickleball.
90 / MEDIA Richmond is a hub for podcast creators and listeners.
94 / BOOKSTORES Independent book shops offer more than words.
BUSINESS
100 / COMMERCE Broad Street is drawing businesses back downtown.
104 / ANNIVERSARIES CarMax rolls on at 30.
106 / CROWDFUNDING Public investment helps Belle Isle Moonshine branch out.
108 / ENERGY Co-ops offer a collective path to using solar energy.
110 / DEVELOPMENT New businesses and expansion projects across the region.
114 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers
HEALTH
120 / BEAUTY Salons and barbershops reunite customers with their roots.
122 / DISABILITY SERVICES Sportable’s adaptive sports programs bring in the big leagues.
124 / MEDICAL CARE Membership-based medical plans can elevate the health care experience.
128 / MENTAL HEALTH New efforts to transform mental health care access in Virginia
EDUCATION
140 / LIBRARIES The Richmond Public Library celebrates a century.
142 / INFRASTRUCTURE Updates and overhauls for Richmond Public Schools
148 / HOMESCHOOLING Independent education is on the rise in Virginia.
156 / HIGHER ED News of note at metro Richmond colleges and universities
NEIGHBORHOODS
168 / PRESERVATION Preserving Richmond’s character, one building at a time
172 / CURB APPEAL Let your true colors shine on your front door.
174 / RENOVATIONS Tips for updating an older home to modern sustainability standards
176 / ECOSYSTEM Save time, money and the environment by replacing turf with mixed plantings.
180 / TREASURE HUNTING Shopping for new, vintage, antique and artisan furnishings and decor
DINING
200 / LINEAGE Local eateries rooted in ancestry and tradition
204 / FOOD FINDS Unexpected options for delicious dining
206 / BACK OF HOUSE Meet the rising stars behind some of Richmond’s top restaurants.
210 / SHOPPING Explore the globe via international food shops.
214 / HISTORY Charting the evolution of a favorite restaurant space
218 / EDIBLE THROWBACKS Local bites that invoke nostalgic flavors
BACK PAGE
224 / PARTING SHOT Virginia’s first Black speaker of the House of Delegates takes charge.
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!