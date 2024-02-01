February 2024 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Justin Vaughan

In This Issue

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

WELCOME

28 / GAZETTEER The region’s history is apparent in its place names.

34 / GROUNDBREAKERS Icons, trailblazers and interesting people who are changing the region

44 / EXCERPT A sociological tour visits sites of resistance and resilience.

DIVERSIONS

50 / MUSEUMS Richmond’s museums provide pathways to the past.

54 / PARKS Infrastructure updates at Maymont

64 / HOMECOMING A founder returns to Gallery5.

66 / ART Galleries showcase art in every dimension.

72 / ACCESSIBILITY The vital role of ASL interpreters

82 / RECREATION Courts and clubs for cornhole and pickleball.

90 / MEDIA Richmond is a hub for podcast creators and listeners.

94 / BOOKSTORES Independent book shops offer more than words.

BUSINESS

100 / COMMERCE Broad Street is drawing businesses back downtown.

104 / ANNIVERSARIES CarMax rolls on at 30.

106 / CROWDFUNDING Public investment helps Belle Isle Moonshine branch out.

108 / ENERGY Co-ops offer a collective path to using solar energy.

110 / DEVELOPMENT New businesses and expansion projects across the region.

114 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers

HEALTH

120 / BEAUTY Salons and barbershops reunite customers with their roots.

122 / DISABILITY SERVICES Sportable’s adaptive sports programs bring in the big leagues.

124 / MEDICAL CARE Membership-based medical plans can elevate the health care experience.

128 / MENTAL HEALTH New efforts to transform mental health care access in Virginia

EDUCATION

140 / LIBRARIES The Richmond Public Library celebrates a century.

142 / INFRASTRUCTURE Updates and overhauls for Richmond Public Schools

148 / HOMESCHOOLING Independent education is on the rise in Virginia.

156 / HIGHER ED News of note at metro Richmond colleges and universities

NEIGHBORHOODS

168 / PRESERVATION Preserving Richmond’s character, one building at a time

172 / CURB APPEAL Let your true colors shine on your front door.

174 / RENOVATIONS Tips for updating an older home to modern sustainability standards

176 / ECOSYSTEM Save time, money and the environment by replacing turf with mixed plantings.

180 / TREASURE HUNTING Shopping for new, vintage, antique and artisan furnishings and decor

DINING

200 / LINEAGE Local eateries rooted in ancestry and tradition

204 / FOOD FINDS Unexpected options for delicious dining

206 / BACK OF HOUSE Meet the rising stars behind some of Richmond’s top restaurants.

210 / SHOPPING Explore the globe via international food shops.

214 / HISTORY Charting the evolution of a favorite restaurant space

218 / EDIBLE THROWBACKS Local bites that invoke nostalgic flavors

BACK PAGE

224 / PARTING SHOT Virginia’s first Black speaker of the House of Delegates takes charge.

