February 2022 Issue

× Expand Photo illustration by Justin Vaughan

In This Issue

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

WELCOME

28 / Newcomers Richmond newcomers arrive from all over and make the city their own.

36 / Demographics The 2020 U.S. Census reveals Richmond’s growing, changing population.

40 / Environment Throughout the city, nonprofit and volunteer groups are planting trees.

44 / Religion Local faith communities get creative to meet the needs of their congregations.

DIVERSIONS

50 / Museums A number of Richmond institutions expand their buildings and offerings.

62 / Family Fun Activities for the whole family to enjoy together

64 / Art The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens a house for creative residencies.

72 / Music The American Youth Harp Ensemble brings classical music to local students and international audiences.

80 / Parks Rockwood Park's Nature Center gets a makeover.

82 / Sports Richmond Raceway tracks 70 years of NASCAR action.

88 / Fashion RVA Fashion Week brings the color and couture.

92 / Shopping The Richmond resale scene is booming.

BUSINESS

102 / Labor Market A growing population and the changing nature of work are altering how the region develops.

106 / Retail Despite the rise of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar shops are alive and kicking.

110 / Auto Industry Against the odds, Richmond-based CarLotz makes an aggressive push.

112 / Economic Development A sampling of new businesses and expansion projects across metro Richmond

116 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers

HEALTH

120 / Infrastructure Health care providers spend millions on infrastructure improvements in metro Richmond.

124 / Treatment New approaches to spinal injuries

128 / Q&A World Pediatric Project’s new CEO, Vafa Akhavan

EDUCATION

140 / Public Schools To close the achievement gap, school districts are considering year-round school

144 / Higher Education Amid the pandemic, HBCUs make major strides in enrollment.

152 / Mental Health Richmond-area school districts reach out to staff and students in need.

160 / Private Schools A nature-based preschool is a breath of fresh air for students and their families.

NEIGHBORHOODS

172 / Apartments Richmond’s red-hot rental market is poised for further growth.

176 / Aging in Place Little changes can help you live more comfortably and efficiently at home, for longer.

178 / Decorating Your paint choices can make or break a sale.

180 / Home Improvement Choose projects wisely for the greatest return on your investment.

182 / Landscaping First impressions count, even in a strong seller’s market.

DINING

220 / Business of Food Three booming businesses are part of a food and drink scene on the rise.

226 / Cooking Tips for cooking and baking with cannabis

228 / Traditions A former chef passes along her culinary wisdom.

232 / History Exploring the many restaurants to call a space home

