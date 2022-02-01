February 2022 Issue

Photo illustration by Justin Vaughan
In This Issue
UPFRONT
24 / From the Editor
WELCOME
28 / Newcomers Richmond newcomers arrive from all over and make the city their own.
36 / Demographics The 2020 U.S. Census reveals Richmond’s growing, changing population.
40 / Environment Throughout the city, nonprofit and volunteer groups are planting trees.
44 / Religion Local faith communities get creative to meet the needs of their congregations.
DIVERSIONS
50 / Museums A number of Richmond institutions expand their buildings and offerings.
62 / Family Fun Activities for the whole family to enjoy together
64 / Art The Visual Arts Center of Richmond opens a house for creative residencies.
72 / Music The American Youth Harp Ensemble brings classical music to local students and international audiences.
80 / Parks Rockwood Park's Nature Center gets a makeover.
82 / Sports Richmond Raceway tracks 70 years of NASCAR action.
88 / Fashion RVA Fashion Week brings the color and couture.
92 / Shopping The Richmond resale scene is booming.
BUSINESS
102 / Labor Market A growing population and the changing nature of work are altering how the region develops.
106 / Retail Despite the rise of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar shops are alive and kicking.
110 / Auto Industry Against the odds, Richmond-based CarLotz makes an aggressive push.
112 / Economic Development A sampling of new businesses and expansion projects across metro Richmond
116 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers
HEALTH
120 / Infrastructure Health care providers spend millions on infrastructure improvements in metro Richmond.
124 / Treatment New approaches to spinal injuries
128 / Q&A World Pediatric Project’s new CEO, Vafa Akhavan
EDUCATION
140 / Public Schools To close the achievement gap, school districts are considering year-round school
144 / Higher Education Amid the pandemic, HBCUs make major strides in enrollment.
152 / Mental Health Richmond-area school districts reach out to staff and students in need.
160 / Private Schools A nature-based preschool is a breath of fresh air for students and their families.
NEIGHBORHOODS
172 / Apartments Richmond’s red-hot rental market is poised for further growth.
176 / Aging in Place Little changes can help you live more comfortably and efficiently at home, for longer.
178 / Decorating Your paint choices can make or break a sale.
180 / Home Improvement Choose projects wisely for the greatest return on your investment.
182 / Landscaping First impressions count, even in a strong seller’s market.
DINING
220 / Business of Food Three booming businesses are part of a food and drink scene on the rise.
226 / Cooking Tips for cooking and baking with cannabis
228 / Traditions A former chef passes along her culinary wisdom.
232 / History Exploring the many restaurants to call a space home
