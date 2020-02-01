February 2020 Issue: The Complete Sourcebook

× Expand Photo illustration by Justin Vaughan

30 / AN ARTIST’S VIEW Seven artists share what Richmond looks like through the lens of their creative vision.

38 / PREDICTING TOMORROW Futurist John Martin on the demographic trends that will shape the Richmond region’s future

42 / HOME, AT LAST A newcomer finds just what she’s looking for in Richmond.

43 / FAREWELL, FOND FRIEND After 26 years in Richmond, it’s hard to say goodbye.

44 / SEEING WITH NEW EYES Richmond’s local tourism ambassador program provides a clear view of the region.

46 / GUIDING GROWTH The Richmond 300 master-planning process looks to shape the city’s future.

Diversions

52 / SPORTS Minor League Baseball’s Flying Squirrels won Richmond’s heart 10 years ago.

60 / MUSIC Without the Richmond Jazz Society, the city wouldn’t sound the same.

66 / MUSEUMS A new leader at the Children’s Museum brings experience and a fresh perspective.

90 / EVENTS The Menuhin Competition chose Richmond for a venue last year, and now it’s time to play.

100 / FESTIVALS 10 cultural celebrations guaranteed to enrich, enlighten and entertain

104 / FILM Count an Oscar-nominated film among those shot around the region recently.

108 / SHOPPING They have it made in Westhampton, where you can shop local and buy direct.

Business

124 / SOUND AND VISION Meaningful and uplifting storytelling is a goal of Soulidifly Productions.

128 / BEYOND THE BOARDROOM The Virginia Council of CEOs seeks to expand horizons for entrepreneurs.

132 / LEGAL MAINSTAYS After 150 years in Richmond, the law firm Sands Anderson is growing forward.

136 / ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Metro Richmond projects and developments in brief

140 / RANKINGS A by-the-numbers look at Richmond and its environs

Health

144 / HEALTH CARE Metro Richmond has a dynamic medical market, and that’s good for consumers.

148 / A HEAD START Massey Cancer Center’s new director is a big believer in early education.

150 / THE EYES HAVE IT Vision screening has gone high-tech, though the old-fashioned eye chart remains.

152 / HEALTH BRIEFS Health care updates for metro Richmond

Education

166 / ARTS EDUCATION Student photographers share their visions of the community.

170 / PUBLIC SCHOOLS Richmond-area administrators work to improve security while maintaining a comfortable environment for students.

180 / HIGHER EDUCATION Academic institutions including VCU and UR probe their roles in perpetuating slavery and racial discrimination.

186 / LITERACY The nonprofit Read to Them’s “One School, One Book” program spreads the printed word.

190 / PRIVATE SCHOOLS An expanded Richmond Waldorf School returns to its North Side roots.

Neighborhoods

200 / HOUSE TOURS Exploring Richmond one house at a time

204 / REMODELING Home improvement projects that bring joy to homeowners

208 / DESIGNS WITHIN REACH A nonprofit design resource for all

212 / NEW CONSTRUCTION The amenities homebuyers want in their new houses

Dining

252 / INDUSTRY EVOLUTION Tenured members of the local dining community reflect on its transformation.

256 / SCAVENGER HUNT Put your knowledge of RVADine establishments to the test.

258 / ON REPEAT Service, celebration and succor are the core tenets of the restaurant regular.

260 / GROWING RESEARCH State universities look to expand crop offerings for Virginia farmers.

Back Page

288 / FLASHBACK Architects' renderings of 2020 Richmond in 1966 didn’t exactly capture today's reality.

