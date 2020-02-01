February 2020 Issue: The Complete Sourcebook

Photo illustration by Justin Vaughan
Upfront
24 / FROM THE EDITOR
Welcome
30 / AN ARTIST’S VIEW Seven artists share what Richmond looks like through the lens of their creative vision.
38 / PREDICTING TOMORROW Futurist John Martin on the demographic trends that will shape the Richmond region’s future
42 / HOME, AT LAST A newcomer finds just what she’s looking for in Richmond.
43 / FAREWELL, FOND FRIEND After 26 years in Richmond, it’s hard to say goodbye.
44 / SEEING WITH NEW EYES Richmond’s local tourism ambassador program provides a clear view of the region.
46 / GUIDING GROWTH The Richmond 300 master-planning process looks to shape the city’s future.
Diversions
52 / SPORTS Minor League Baseball’s Flying Squirrels won Richmond’s heart 10 years ago.
60 / MUSIC Without the Richmond Jazz Society, the city wouldn’t sound the same.
66 / MUSEUMS A new leader at the Children’s Museum brings experience and a fresh perspective.
90 / EVENTS The Menuhin Competition chose Richmond for a venue last year, and now it’s time to play.
100 / FESTIVALS 10 cultural celebrations guaranteed to enrich, enlighten and entertain
104 / FILM Count an Oscar-nominated film among those shot around the region recently.
108 / SHOPPING They have it made in Westhampton, where you can shop local and buy direct.
Business
124 / SOUND AND VISION Meaningful and uplifting storytelling is a goal of Soulidifly Productions.
128 / BEYOND THE BOARDROOM The Virginia Council of CEOs seeks to expand horizons for entrepreneurs.
132 / LEGAL MAINSTAYS After 150 years in Richmond, the law firm Sands Anderson is growing forward.
136 / ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Metro Richmond projects and developments in brief
140 / RANKINGS A by-the-numbers look at Richmond and its environs
Health
144 / HEALTH CARE Metro Richmond has a dynamic medical market, and that’s good for consumers.
148 / A HEAD START Massey Cancer Center’s new director is a big believer in early education.
150 / THE EYES HAVE IT Vision screening has gone high-tech, though the old-fashioned eye chart remains.
152 / HEALTH BRIEFS Health care updates for metro Richmond
Education
166 / ARTS EDUCATION Student photographers share their visions of the community.
170 / PUBLIC SCHOOLS Richmond-area administrators work to improve security while maintaining a comfortable environment for students.
180 / HIGHER EDUCATION Academic institutions including VCU and UR probe their roles in perpetuating slavery and racial discrimination.
186 / LITERACY The nonprofit Read to Them’s “One School, One Book” program spreads the printed word.
190 / PRIVATE SCHOOLS An expanded Richmond Waldorf School returns to its North Side roots.
Neighborhoods
200 / HOUSE TOURS Exploring Richmond one house at a time
204 / REMODELING Home improvement projects that bring joy to homeowners
208 / DESIGNS WITHIN REACH A nonprofit design resource for all
212 / NEW CONSTRUCTION The amenities homebuyers want in their new houses
Dining
252 / INDUSTRY EVOLUTION Tenured members of the local dining community reflect on its transformation.
256 / SCAVENGER HUNT Put your knowledge of RVADine establishments to the test.
258 / ON REPEAT Service, celebration and succor are the core tenets of the restaurant regular.
260 / GROWING RESEARCH State universities look to expand crop offerings for Virginia farmers.
Back Page
288 / FLASHBACK Architects' renderings of 2020 Richmond in 1966 didn’t exactly capture today's reality.
