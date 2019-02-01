February 2019 Issue

× Expand Mickael Broth’s “Perfect Bound” sculpture on Hull Street (Photo by Jay Paul)

UPFRONT

28 / From the Editor

WELCOME

34 / Acclimate Photographer Jay Paul takes us on a color-coded tour of the seasons.

42 / Head-to-Toe Pop These local style icons aren’t afraid of a little color and love bargains.

46 / ‘Race Shapes the Cultural Eye’ Racial healing work expands with the commemoration of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619.

48 / Some Loveable, All Memorable Colorful characters with strength of conviction

50 / Shades of Meaning The context of colors used by cultural groups in the region

DIVERSIONS

56 / Got the Blues The River City Blues Society works to preserve an American art form.

64 / Attractions A tucked-away park in Henrico has trails, an aquarium and dinosaurs.

93 / Party Colors An annual gathering on Brown’s Island celebrates love and acceptance.

104 / Behind the Music Richmond’s other symphony is a viable classical alternative.

110 / Play Picking Who decides what makes it to the stage?

114 / Dragway A long-running tradition at a short track in Sandston turns 55.

122 / Collecting Art is where you find it, and here are some places to look.

BUSINESS

136 / Giving the Green Light Richmond businesses and universities embrace sustainability.

140 / In Business for Ourselves Employee ownership can boost workplace benefits and collaboration.

144 / Entrepreneurs A former refugee strives to build Richmond’s hometown fitness brand.

148 / Economic Development Regional projects and developments in brief

154 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers

HEALTH

160 / Healing Hues Health care facility designers seek to create calming, soothing environments.

164 / Going for a ‘Spin’ A Richmond educator has created a comic that celebrates diversity, teamwork and other abilities.

166 / Foundations Medarva Foundation’s programs enhance health care and research.

168 / News Updates from the local health and medical community

EDUCATION

182 / Higher Education University of Richmond ecology students study, tag and release monarch butterflies amid declining numbers.

192 / Giving Voice Virginia Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson plans to use his platform to advocate for students and educators.

194 / Alternative Learning With a computer-science focus, CodeRVA Regional High School models self-directed study and a diverse student population.

206 / Early Childhood Education Virginia is stepping up its game for pre-elementary children.

208 / Private Schools A Catholic high school set to open this fall targets lower-income families.

NEIGHBORHOODS

222 / Street Standouts Personality revealed through exterior paint combinations

224 / In Between the Redlines The history of housing in Richmond

226 / Modern Richmond A regional tour of architects and communities

230 / Senior Housing How to choose what’s best for your personality

237 / Real Estate The region’s offerings by neighborhood

DINING

270 / Nostalgic Treats Ukrop’s Rainbow Cookies are classically Richmond.

272 / Garnishes Chefs and bartenders explain the importance of the final touch.

276 / Unusual Food Finds Rare dishes and drinks around the region

278 / Restaurant Mainstays These RVA veterans have been open 25 years or longer.

BACK PAGE

304 / Look Back The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, then and now