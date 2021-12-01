December 2021 Issue

× Expand Crispy lamb belly at The Roosevelt (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

72 / World Builder From his studio in Fulton Hill, Academy Award-nominated production designer David Crank conceives and builds sets for film and television that transport viewers to another place and time. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

78 / Happy Holidays? Tips for navigating the stress and anxiety of the holidays during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic By Martha Steger

82 / Restaurants We Love From takeout eateries that make dinner easy to new hot spots and old-school institutions where time stands still, we share 50 local dining establishments we cherish.

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

28 / Review A look back at some of the highs, lows and head-scratching moments of 2021

32 / Education Shift Retail Lab at VCU provides a forum and marketplace for student entrepreneurs.

32 / Media VPM launches a weekly primetime news show.

34 / In Memoriam Remembering some of the notable Richmonders we lost in 2021

36 / My Take Life doesn’t reside in the glass of a smartphone screen. By Matt Crane

40 / Flashback William Byrd III inherited everything but impulse control. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shots Scenes from 2021

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / Datebook Charlie Brown comes to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden gets lit, “Think Small” at Artspace Gallery, Street Corner Symphony sings at The Tin Pan, and “Elf” screens on Brown’s Island.

47 / Q&A “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” returns, led by rap pioneer Kurtis Blow.

48 / Spotlight Music is playing, and the husband-and-wife team behind HearRVA want you to listen.

50 / Spotlight Man Ray’s Paris photographs are on display at the VMFA.

LIVING

55 / Style Winter whites to keep the spirit bright

58 / Try This Assessing health-related apps

60 / Health Using mindfulness to alleviate depression in pregnancy

64 / Travel Seasonal lights and sights around Hampton Roads

68 / Parenting Want meltdown-free holidays? Just follow the rules. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

113 / Roundup Celebrating sweets and treats with area chocolatiers and bakers

116 / Ingredient Lamb

118 / Spotlight Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops and Suzy Sno shares her favorite local spots, kitchen staples and more.

120 / Open Tab Get in the spirit of the season with boozy bottles that are ideal for gifting.

121 / Purveyor Linda Grams puts a spin on the traditional graham cracker.

122 / Q&A All about yaupon, one of North America’s few native, sustainable sources of caffeine

122 / 5 Faves Warm and hearty soups to soothe the soul

124 / Perspective Meatballs, ricotta cheesecake and lasagna forge delicious ties that bind. By Eileen Mellon

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!