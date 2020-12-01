December 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Photo collage by Justin Vaughan

68 / One and Done For one brief shining moment, the Richmond Rage played women’s professional basketball at the highest level, almost bringing home a championship during the American Basketball League’s inaugural season in the late ’90s. By Jarett Van Meter

74 / The New School As Richmond Public Schools balance longstanding issues with an unprecedented shift to virtual learning, Superintendent Jason Kamras keeps his focus on the students. By Rodrigo Arriaza

80 / People and Places to Watch Meet the 35 people, organizations and locations that should be on your radar in the year ahead. From business and the arts to parks, museums and new construction, here’s who and what we predict people will be talking about.

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

28 / Community New Era RVA provides a “blackprint” for Richmond’s most vulnerable communities.

28 / Trends Santa and his visitors stay safe with plexiglass, masks and virtual visits.

30 / Remembrance Some notable Richmonders we lost in 2020

32 / My Take Skateboarding means independence, creativity and a sense of community. By Malik Hall

36 / Nonprofits The pandemic has forced local nonprofits to get creative to maintain support for community causes.

38 / Flashback Socialite Irene Langhorne personified the feminine ideal in her husband’s Gibson Girl drawings. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shot Scenes from 2020

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook A familiar GardenFest of Lights returns, Olde Christmas, Symphony at Home, “A Field” at the ICA and poetry from Danez Smith.

46 / Q&A Aliyah Royale stars in the “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

48 / Spotlight Local TV mainstay “Virginia Currents” ends after 33 years.

50 / Spotlight Manchester gallery Artspace is on the move.

LIVING

54 / Style A warm winter bath

56 / Fitness & Wellness Essential gear for at-home workouts

58 / Health Some prevailing social factors adversely affect minority communities.

62 / Travel A walk through history in Manassas

66 / Family Moms and dads have some special holiday requests. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

114 / Roundup A gift-wrapped collection of local offerings from a farm share to a cookie club subscription

116 / Ingredient Parsnips are cool-weather crops that provide a nutritious, earthy sweetness.

118 / Explore Holiday culinary traditions celebrated around the globe

120 / Profile Mail-order bakery Cafe Warshakfsy marries novelty and nostalgia with its classic treats.

121 / Open Tab Say goodbye to dreary winter days with drinks that warm the soul.

122 / 5 Faves Memorable (and edible) ways to ring in the season

122 / Purveyor Artann’s Hummus

124 / Perspective All I really need to know I learned from restaurants. By Eileen Mellon

