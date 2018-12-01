December 2019 Issue

Arthur Ashe, 1965 (Photo courtesy Rowland Scherman)
18 / Love and Logic Arthur Ashe has a statue on Monument Avenue, but many don’t know the scope of his off-court life. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
26 / Excerpt From ‘Arthur Ashe: A Life’ A fierce competitor, the tennis pro never gave up on his sportsmanship or his commitment to social justice. By Raymond Arsenault
30 / A Place for Us The park where Arthur Ashe first played tennis only exists in memories. By Samantha Willis
36 / An Open Book Author John McPhee talks about how a pivotal semifinal U.S. Open match led to one of the greatest sports books ever. By Susan Winiecki
40 / Ashe and AIDS Treatment of HIV/AIDS has dramatically improved since the tennis star’s diagnosis. By Tharon Giddens
44 / The Ashe Stash From a bomber jacket to tennis shoes, Arthur Ashe has made an imprint.
46 / Essays Ashe’s legacy is recalled by his sister and others whose lives intersected with his.
58 / In Ashe’s Name The athlete and activist is identified in the Richmond area with a public school, a statue, a barely used building — and perhaps a boulevard. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
66 / The Good Serve Ten African-Americans who share Ashe’s commitment to improving their community.
UPFRONT
14 / From the Editor
THE LOCAL
143 / Year in Review A look back at some of 2018’s biggest stories, most popular social media posts and more
145 / Pictures From 2018 Scenes in the life of the Richmond region
146 / No, Really A few of the year’s odd occurrences
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
148 / Datebook Dominion GardenFest of Lights pays tribute to famous works of art; the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU’s “Hedges, Edges, Dirt” exhibition ponders our connection to the natural world; the Harlem Globetrotters return; and more happenings
151 / Q&A Kurtis Blow raps about “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” his most enduring song and creating a hip-hop museum.
DINING
153 / Holiday Menu Shareable desserts for the season
156 / Ingredient The festive flexibility of hazelnuts
157 / Purveyor Herbal infusions from Red Root & Co.
158 / Profile Lemaire’s Chauncey Jenkins on his hospitality journey
GO SOUTH
108 / Raising Concerns A landfill generates complaints from residents and state litigation in the Tri-Cities. By Gary Robertson
116 / South Side Two-Step Entertainer Donna Dean-Stevens enlivens the Richmond area’s performing arts scene. By Mac Konrad