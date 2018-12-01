December 2019 Issue

× Expand Arthur Ashe, 1965 (Photo courtesy Rowland Scherman)

18 / Love and Logic Arthur Ashe has a statue on Monument Avenue, but many don’t know the scope of his off-court life. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

26 / Excerpt From ‘Arthur Ashe: A Life’ A fierce competitor, the tennis pro never gave up on his sportsmanship or his commitment to social justice. By Raymond Arsenault

30 / A Place for Us The park where Arthur Ashe first played tennis only exists in memories. By Samantha Willis

36 / An Open Book Author John McPhee talks about how a pivotal semifinal U.S. Open match led to one of the greatest sports books ever. By Susan Winiecki

40 / Ashe and AIDS Treatment of HIV/AIDS has dramatically improved since the tennis star’s diagnosis. By Tharon Giddens

44 / The Ashe Stash From a bomber jacket to tennis shoes, Arthur Ashe has made an imprint.

46 / Essays Ashe’s legacy is recalled by his sister and others whose lives intersected with his.

58 / In Ashe’s Name The athlete and activist is identified in the Richmond area with a public school, a statue, a barely used building — and perhaps a boulevard. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

66 / The Good Serve Ten African-Americans who share Ashe’s commitment to improving their community.

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

143 / Year in Review A look back at some of 2018’s biggest stories, most popular social media posts and more

145 / Pictures From 2018 Scenes in the life of the Richmond region

146 / No, Really A few of the year’s odd occurrences

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

148 / Datebook Dominion GardenFest of Lights pays tribute to famous works of art; the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU’s “Hedges, Edges, Dirt” exhibition ponders our connection to the natural world; the Harlem Globetrotters return; and more happenings

151 / Q&A Kurtis Blow raps about “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” his most enduring song and creating a hip-hop museum.

DINING

153 / Holiday Menu Shareable desserts for the season

156 / Ingredient The festive flexibility of hazelnuts

157 / Purveyor Herbal infusions from Red Root & Co.

158 / Profile Lemaire’s Chauncey Jenkins on his hospitality journey

GO SOUTH

108 / Raising Concerns A landfill generates complaints from residents and state litigation in the Tri-Cities. By Gary Robertson

116 / South Side Two-Step Entertainer Donna Dean-Stevens enlivens the Richmond area’s performing arts scene. By Mac Konrad