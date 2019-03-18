Trading Cows for Wedding Vows

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

Husband and wife Blanton and Debora Gordon got the idea to turn their 100-year-old Powhatan County family farm into an event venue after hosting their daughter’s wedding at Fairview Farm Events, 1626 Ballsville Road, in 2013. Blanton’s grandfather used the property as a dairy farm for decades beginning in the 1920s. Today, the grounds exude rustic elegance with a professionally decorated reception barn complete with chandeliers and bistro lighting, and yes, it's climate-controlled.

The Blantons have gradually been transforming the grounds over the years, and their newest renovation project, a 4,000-square-foot dairy barn that dates to the 1930s, was completed in fall 2018. It includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a utility room, full kitchen, open living space and a deck between two historic silos. While its rustic exterior remains, the inside is a modern marvel with updated amenities and a country chic aesthetic, decorated by Debora and a friend of the Blantons, Halona Samuel. The original rafters and tin were salvaged and are visible in the living space along with the original hay bailer track.

The all-inclusive venue can accommodate up to 50 overnight guests and 245 for events. For more information, visit fairviewfarmevents.com.